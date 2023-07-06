What did Andre Ervin do? Allegations explored as North Central High School Basketball coach pleads not guilty

North Central High School basketball coach Andre Ervin is facing multiple charges about his conduct with two female students. Ervin has been placed on leave by the Spokane Schools administration.

According to CBS News affiliate KREM2 in Spokane, court documents show that Ervin had separate incidents with the two female students between March 23 and 31. The first student told investigators that she first approached Ervin to ask about a school assignment.

The basketball coach allegedly put his face close to the student's breast and it happened for an extended period. The student also said that Ervin touched her back and rubbed it at one point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the second student allegedly flirted with Andre Ervin using notes during an in-school suspension. Ervin serves as North Central's in-school suspension teacher and confiscated the student's phone.

The student told police that the teacher touched her thigh and knee for several minutes before groping her breast and grabbing her thigh. Another incident happened the next day when Ervin learned that the student had nude images on her phone.

Ervin allegedly went to the bathroom to take a look at the pictures. The police found the images and deemed them child pornography. Ervin has been charged with two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, one charge of viewing child pornography and one charge of second-degree sexual assault.

The 47-year-old basketball coach has pleaded not guilty on all four charges. His trial has been set on September 25. Spokane Public Schools spokesman Ryan Lancaster released the following statement regarding the matter:

"Student safety is always the top priority of Spokane Public Schools. We are unable to comment on ongoing employee legal matters. Any reports regarding safety are taken seriously and are communicated to appropriate law enforcement and state agencies."

Also Read: "I heard Moriah Mills is getting his name on her other cheek" - Anthony Edwards warning women to stop DMing him sparks hilarious reactions online

Andre Ervin is a local hoops legend in Spokane, Washington

Andre Ervin playing pickup basketball in 2016 (Photo: Catch Spokane - Basketball/Facebook)

Before Andre Ervin became the boy's high school basketball coach at North Central, he was in charge of Valley Christian High School. He also served as a coach at NBC Camps and worked with the local Police Athletic League. He even holds basketball camps around the community.

Ervin played college basketball at the Community Colleges of Spokane and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2008. He played power forward and center, and took his talents overseas for a few years before returning to make an impact on his community.

Melissa Luck ☘ @MelissaKXLY4 Melissa Luck ☘ @MelissaKXLY4 Is he still employed with the school district? The district won't say. We know from court docs that school employees handled it by the book. Two students reported the allegations and administrators called police. kxly.com/news/north-cen… Is he still employed with the school district? The district won't say. We know from court docs that school employees handled it by the book. Two students reported the allegations and administrators called police. kxly.com/news/north-cen… After much run-around, we now have confirmed that Andre Ervin is on leave from his job (school district confirmed) and that he is the boys basketball coach at North Central as well. twitter.com/MelissaKXLY4/s… After much run-around, we now have confirmed that Andre Ervin is on leave from his job (school district confirmed) and that he is the boys basketball coach at North Central as well. twitter.com/MelissaKXLY4/s…

Also Read: "Enough Twitter for me today" - Jalen Green and Josh Christopher video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online

Poll : 0 votes