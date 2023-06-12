NBA Hall of Fame: Which players are on the list for this year's induction?

Being part of the NBA's Hall of Fame is a monumental achievement for any former player. It celebrates the best to have ever played in the NBA for all their accomplishments in their respective careers.

This year's Hall of Fame induction includes a special list of players that have done nothing but push the league forward into what it is today.

Here are the players on the list for this year's induction:

#1) Tony Parker (2001-2019)

Selected 28th in the 2001 draft by the San Antonio Spurs, Tony Parker was a critical piece in the Spurs' dynasty alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.

Parker played 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and one campaign with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18 to finish his career. He had a career average of 15.5 points (49.1% shooting, including 32.4% from 3-point range) and 5.6 assists per game.

Tony Parker is also a winner of four championships and a Finals MVP award (2007). He also made All-NBA Second Team three times (2012-2014) and was a six-time All-Star (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012-2014).

#2) Pau Gasol (2001-2019)

Being the third overall pick in the 2001 draft, Pau Gasol went on to become one of the most renowned power forwards to have ever played in the league. Gasol played for the Memphis Grizzlies (seven seasons), Los Angeles Lakers (seven seasons), Chicago Bulls (two seasons), San Antonio Spurs (three seasons) and the Milwaukee Bucks (one season).

Pau Gasol finished his career averaging 17.0 points (50.7% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 9.2 rebounds per game.

In his 20 seasons playing in the league, Gasol won back-to-back championships with the Lakers (2009 and 2010) and was a six-time All-Star (2006, 2009-2011, 2015 and 2016). He also made All-NBA Second Team twice (2011 and 2015).

#3) Dirk Nowitzki (1998-2019)

Selected as the ninth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1998 draft, Dirk Nowitzki was an incredible power forward in his time due to his elite shotmaking prowess. He averaged 20.7 points (47.1% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range) and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In 21 seasons with the Mavericks, Nowitzki led his team to one championship in the 2011 Finals against LeBron James' Miami Heat. He also won league MVP in 2007 and a finals MVP award in 2011.

Dirk's other accolades include being a 14-time All-Star (2002-2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019) and making All-NBA First Team four times (2005-2007, 2009).

#4) Dwyane Wade (2003-2019)

Nicknamed "The Flash," Dwyane Wade was drafted fifth in the 2003 draft class by the Miami Heat. He played for the Heat for 15 seasons and one campaign each for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 17 seasons, Wade averaged 22.0 points (48.0% shooting) and 5.4 assists per game.

Being considered as one of the greatest shooting guards in league history, Dwyane Wade is a three-time champion (2006, 2012 and 2013) and a finals MVP winner in 2006. He was a 13-time All-Star (2005-2016, 2019) and made All-NBA First Team twice (2009 and 2010).

