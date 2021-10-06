What is Pau Gasol's net worth? A closer look at the recently-retired NBA veteran's wealth and earnings

Pau Gasol, one of the most influential centers in the 2000s and early 2010s, has officially retired from the NBA. Gasol's retirement is another reminder of a bygone era. The 7' 0" Spaniard began his NBA career after being picked third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 draft. He was immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

As a rookie, Pau Gasol immediately announced his arrival to the league with an exceptional season. He averaged 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, thus becoming the first non-American to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Along with being a dominant offensive player, Kung Pow was also exceptional in defense. In his first season, he averaged 2.1 blocks per game, establishing himself as a rejection machine.

Pau Gasol's Net Worth

A six-time All-Star, the Spanish national played basketball with FC Barcelona in 2020-21, the same club he began his professional career with. An invaluable center for all the team's he has played for, Gasol has amassed a fortune playing basketball. The NBA , in general, is a well-paid league, and is home to some of the richest athletes in the world.

Pau Gasol is no exception. For a better insight into how much money he made during his time in the league, consider his salary with the LA Lakers from 2011-2013. Gasol earned around $59 million in just three years. In his final playing year in the league, he earned a salary of $16.8 million with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kung Pao's total estimated earnings from playing in the league stands at an unbelievable $219,784,441. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pau Gasol's net worth is estimated at $65 million. The majority of his net worth was built with his salary from the league.

Pau Gasol's legacy

Gasol's legacy is one filled with wonder and passion. Born to basketball players with professional roots in the medical industry, the Spaniard grew up with an unquenchable love for the sport.

A die-hard Magic Johnson fan, a-year-old Gasol wanted to become a doctor and find a cure for AIDS. But as destiny would have it, Gasol would play for the club his hero played in.

During his time with the LA Lakers, the former Grizzlies player evolved into one of the finest big men in the league. His contributions in two back-to-back championship bids were crucial for the LA Lakers. In fact, it might be argued that without him, Kobe Bryant and the purple and gold might not have won the 2008-09 and 2009-10 rings.

After moving to the Chicago Bulls, Pau Gasol became an even better rebounder, registering his best season average of 11.8 rebounds in the 2014-15 season. The big Spaniard's career average of 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game is almost a double-double.

Gasol, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, will remain one of the most loved centers of the 21st century. His legacy will give non-American youth motivation and strength to pursue their NBA dreams.

