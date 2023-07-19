"I know they're going to represent the US well and take home gold" - Steph Curry uber confident about Team USA win at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Steph Curry might not be playing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup but he's confident about their chances of winning the tournament. The Golden State Warriors sent a message to the team trying to reclaim the World Cup title currently held by Spain.

In an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Curry was asked about the chances of him playing for Team USA next year at the Paris Olympics. The two-time MVP teased about the possibility of finally making his Olympics debut before claiming the tournament win for Team USA in next month's tournament.

"Rooting the guys on in the World Championship this year, the World Cup," Curry said. "I know they're going to represent the USA well and take home gold." (8:04-8:13)

Steph Curry previously represented Team USA in the 2010 and 2012 World Cups in Turkey and Spain, respectively. Curry helped the Americans win two World Cups, with an Olympic gold medal the only elusive item on his legendary resume.

The 35-year-old told Malika Andrews that head coach Steve Kerr has already recruited him to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Curry is still unsure about the chances of him suiting up for the national team next year but it helps that Kerr is also his head coach in Golden State.

"That's the one piece of the resume coach always likes to joke that I don't have," Curry said. "He's already kind of recruiting for next summer. ... I have no idea what the next summer will look like. It obviously is an extra bonus that coach Kerr is leading that charge. I love to play for him any day of the week, so we'll see how it goes come summer of 2024."

Team USA roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards will be making his Team USA debut at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Team USA announced their 12-man roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines on July 7th. All 12 players have no senior appearances for the national team, with Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton being the only two members with international experience.

Brunson won two gold medals for Team USA in the FIBA Americas U-18 Championships in 2014 and FIBA U-19 World Cup in 2015. On the other hand, Haliburton was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup.

Here's the complete 12-man roster of Team USA:

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

Austin Reaves (LA Lakers

