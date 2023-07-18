2023 FIBA World Cup: Giannis Antetokounmpo to be included in Greece's preliminary roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will be included in Greece's preliminary roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, Antetokounmpo's participation remains in question after he underwent a minor knee procedure last month.

According to Aris Barkas of EuroHoops, the Greece national team is expected to announce their preliminary roster for next month's tournament. "The Greek Freak" will be part of the roster but it doesn't mean that he'll be playing.

Antetokounmpo had a cleanup procedure on his knee about a month and his status for the national team is uncertain, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic. He has played for Greece in almost every major competition including last year's EuroBasket, and the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer, sources confirm.

Despite his surgery, Giannis Antetokounmpo is determined to make it to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. EuroHoops cited sources saying that Antetokounmpo is already doing rehab but the FIBA-NBA agreement states that he needs to get cleared before playing in the tournament.

On a recent trip to China, Antetounmpo shared a video on social media showing himself doing some keep-ups with a soccer ball. That's a good indication for everyone who is hoping to see "The Greek Freak" at the FIBA World Cup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 497 498 499 500 Saudi Pro League still need strikers?!

The two-time MVP also suffered a back injury in their first-round series against the Miami Heat wherein they lost in five games. The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the favorites to win the NBA championship last season, having the best record in the league.

However, they fell way short of expectations and head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired this summer. The Bucks then hired former NBA player Adrian Griffin as their next head coach.

Also Read: "I don't plan on playing for another team" - Jimmy Butler reassures Miami Heat fans with NBA title aspirations in latest interview

Giannis Antetokounmpo in, Nick Calathes out

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nick Calathes at the 2022 EuroBasket.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on Greece's preliminary roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, veteran guard Nick Calathes won't be joining the national team. Calathes has removed his name from contention for next month's tournament because he wants to get some rest, as per EuroHoops.

Calathes has been an important part of the national team over the past decade. His absence at the World Cup will be felt but it would be an even bigger blow if Antetokounmpo won't be able to play as well.

"The Greek Freak" is considered by some as the best player in the world today. He's coming off an MVP-caliber season in the NBA and could also be looking to bounce back for the national team after a poor showing in last year's EuroBasket.

Greece was drawn to Group C for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will play against the United States, Jordan and New Zealand. Their games will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines.

Also Read: "Defamation suit gonna take all of that $62K" - Moriah Mills' smear campaign for Zion Williamson sparks meme fest

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault