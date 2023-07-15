"Defamation suit gonna take all of that $62K" - Moriah Mills' smear campaign for Zion Williamson sparks meme fest

Just when everyone thought that Zion Williamson's drama with Moriah Mills is over, the adult film star is back with some serious allegations. Mills accused the New Orleans Pelicans superstar of domestic violence and fans online went berserk.

In a post on her Instagram account, Mills revealed that Williamson beat her throughout their relationship in 2022. She also explained that the $62,000 payments were to keep her quiet.

Several hours later, Moriah Mills posted another video about the alleged domestic abuse Zion Williamson committed against her. Mills was in near tears telling her side of the story.

"He's literally a liar," Mills said. "He's not who he says he is. I've literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this."

Fans on Twitter quickly went to work and decided to have a meme fest about Moriah Mills' allegations about Zion Williamson.

One fan claimed that the adult film star should be ready for a lawsuit:

"The defamation suit gonna take all of that $62k."

This fan called out Mills for lying and made fun of her "acting" skills:

"She is lying my gosh. Whoever she paid for acting classes frauded her."

Another fan went at Mills for acting better in her previous films:

"I've seen better acting in one of her flicks."

Here are some of the best memes from Mills' allegations against Zion:

Zion Williamson stays mum about Moriah Mills, discusses plans to stay healthy

Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills

Despite all the things Moriah Mills has said, tweeted, claimed and alleged, Zion Williamson has stayed mum about the drama. Williamson appeared on Gil's Arena podcast recently, not to discuss Mills, but how to stay healthy and in great condition after playing in just 29 games in the last two years.

"The diet piece, I'm always able to come back each summer feeling good, looking good," Williamson said. "But I would say it's more of just locking in on flexibility, band work, 'cause I think it's those things that'll be able to keep me on the court longer versus just losing a bunch of weight and then coming to play and not being able to maintain that. … 'Bron (James) got the blueprint. I'm just trying my best to follow it."

Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow “Bron got the blueprint, I’m doing my best to follow it.”



Zion Williamson on what he’s doing to get his body right for this season.

It's great to see Zion talking about trying to be in the right condition to be healthy next season. LeBron James is one of a kind in terms of how he maintains his body, investing millions of dollars to extend his career. However, Williamson is setting himself up for failure, especially if he stays injury-prone next season.

