Victor Wembanyama joining forces with Kyle Kuzma to become face of $30 million fitness drink company

Victor Wembanyama has not made his official NBA debut but he's already making investments for his future after basketball. Wembanyama is teaming up with Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and become the face of the fitness drink Barcode.

In a press release by the company through PR Newswire, Barcode announced its partnership with San Antonio Spurs rookie on Thursday. Wembanyama will not only be the face of Barcode but he'll also be an investor and a hands-on partner of the company involved in research.

"I'm conscious of the ingredients I put into my body to ensure I stay healthy and perform at the highest level," Wembanyama. "The partnership with Barcode allows me not only to be a spokesmodel but a role model. I want to be elite, on and off the court, and want my body to be the healthiest it has ever been. That's why I chose Barcode over anything else."

Barcode was founded by former Director of Performance for the New York Knicks and LA Lakers Mubarak "Bar" Malik with Kyle Kuzma in 2020. The brand is currently valued at $30 million and is the first plant-based all-natural performance drink on the market.

Here's what Malik said about Victor Wembanyama joining the company:

"Victor isn't only going to change the Spurs, he's going to change the game of basketball. We are thrilled to have him join the team and to promote the healthy lifestyle that has made him a global star, with the added help of Barcode."

The product is already available on Amazon, Bristol Farms, Central Market, Erewhon Market, Gelsons and ShopRite. It also recently expanded in the Texas market and is available at Albertsons, Buc-Cee's, HEB, Krogers, Safeway and 7-Eleven.

In addition to Wembanyama, other investors from the NBA family include Carmelo Anthony, Derek Fisher, Jordan Clarkson, Jae'sean Tate, Isaiah Hartenstein and Wayne Ellington. WNBA stars Chelsea Gray and Lexie Brown, boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and New York Yankes legend Derek Jeter are also investors.

Victor Wembanyama not impressed with physicality at NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama played in just two NBA Summer League games for the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas. Wembanyama looked overwhelmed in his first game, finishing with just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting. He did have eight rebounds and five blocks.

The 19-year-old French prospect bounced back and had a great second Summer League game. He had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to silence his early critics and haters.

After his second game, Victor Wembanyama told reporters that the Summer League was less physical than France's LNB Pro A.

"The court is more open, it's going fast, but it's less physical," Wembanyama said. "I get fouled a lot, but not as much. Here players are just flying, out there it's more on the ground, pushing on the ground, big box outs. Here it's great athletes, the best in the world, way more talent. But I like this better, though." (h/t CBS Sports)

