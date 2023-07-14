Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers will be part of Team USA in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA coach Steve Kerr admitted that he had no issues selecting Reaves in the 12-man roster because of the things he did against the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr, alongside Team USA director Grant Hill, spoke to the media over the weekend regarding the upcoming tournament in the Philippines. The Warriors coach had nothing but praise for Reaves, who was simply phenomenal in last season's playoffs.

"For me, after watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the western conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice," Kerr said. "I think Austin is one of the rising young players in this league. What you look for in FIBA is versatility.

"You want size defensively, the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers." (h/t Silver Screen and Roll)

Kerr went further by calling Austin Reaves the third-best player for the LA Lakers in the playoffs. Reaves helped the Lakers eliminate the Golden State Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

"Austin is just, to me, he's a basketball player," Kerr said. "He's a guy who impacts winning at a really high level. His story is pretty amazing given that he was undrafted two years ago.

"Now, here he is, playing for Team USA and being one of the Lakers' top-three players, it's not an accident. This guy can play, and we have no doubt he's going to make a big impact for our team in the Philippines."

Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 postseason games for the Lakers. He was the third-best player in the team behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Austin Reaves, All-Star? Darvin Ham thinks so

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves is ready to take the leap from impact role player to an All-Star player, according to LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

"I'm putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon," Ham said on the '#thisleague UNCUT' podcast with Marc Stein and Chris Haynes.

Reaves is certainly capable of becoming an All-Star. He will just need to have a really good third-year leap and improve his averages of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists from last season.

He's also among the most popular players for the Lakers, so he might get a lot of votes. With a new four-year, $53.8 million contract, there's going to be a lot of expectations for the Arkansas native next season.

