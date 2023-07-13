"She is the standard" - Fans gush over Savannah James' glowing tribute to LeBron James at 2023 ESPYS

LeBron James won the Best Record-Breaking Performance of the Year at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. James' family presented him with the award, with Savannah James paying tribute to her loving husband.

"The King" became the NBA's all-time leading scorer last season when he broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His wife, along with their three kids — Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri, honored LeBron for his accomplishment.

"I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court," Savannah said. "Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more. And nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Zhuri had to keep Savannah James in check Zhuri had to keep Savannah James in check 😅 https://t.co/RZPGl9UAtm

Fans on social media had nothing but praise for Savannah James, with many calling her the standard for all basketball wives. Some fans also praised the entire James family for being an example, while others pointed out how LeBron maintains a clean family man image over the years.

This fan perfectly summed up what Savannah means for LeBron and the entire James family:

"Savannah is the best example of support and strength of having a black woman on your side in the league! She is the STANDARD!! Truly a gem! LeBron is one of the GOATs and deserves all of his flowers! If you don’t like the James family, you're a hater…straight up."

Comment No. 1

One fan praised the family for not dealing with any kind of embarrassing scandal ever:

"I love this scandal-less, drama free, old-money looking family. King James is second to none. He knew what he wanted and focused."

Comment No. 2

Another fan has an interesting take and suggestion for the lovely couple:

"LeBron for President!!!!! Savannah is First Lady material idc lmao just perfect."

Comment No. 3

Here are more positive reactions to LeBron James, his wife and entire family:

Comment No. 4

Comment No. 5

Comment No. 6

Comment No. 7

Comment No. 8

Comment No. 9

Comment No. 10

Also Read: Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy's $168 million divorce in 2006 was once the costliest separation for a sports star of all time

LeBron James puts retirement rumors to rest

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James hinted at his potential retirement after the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. However, James confirmed on Wednesday at the ESPY Awards that he'll be returning for his 21st year in the NBA.

"I don't care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor," James said. "The real question for me is, 'Can I play without cheating this game?' The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

Also Read: "Another Natty is coming, period" - LSU Star Angel Reese hits iconic celebration while making bold claim at the 2023 ESPY Awards

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes