LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese took home the 2023 Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ESPYS. Reese also made a bold claim about repeating as National Champions next season.

In her acceptance speech on Wednesday night, the 21-year-old forward showed her gratitude to the university, her family, teammates, coaches, and head coach Kim Mulkey. Toward the end, she hit her famous celebration and proclaimed they are winning back-to-back titles.

"I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, Kim Mulkey, everybody that helped me," Reese said. "Last year, I transferred for University of Maryland and came to LSU. I just joined a family so I just want to say thank you. And another Natty is coming, period."

Angel Reese beat out several top athletes across the country and other sports. Other nominees include Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners.

Reese was simply phenomenal for the LSU Tigers in her first year there. She averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 36 games. She helped LSU win its first-ever NCAA championship and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Clark took over the NCAA tournament like Reese but did it differently. The Hawkeyes star was a scoring machine, averaging 27.8 points and shooting lights out from beyond the arc at 38.9%. However, they lost to Reese and the Tigers in the Final Four.

Purdy, on the other hand, was Mr. Irrelevant in the last year's NFL Draft. He became the 49ers' starting quarterback after Jimmy Garrapolo suffered a season-ending injury. He led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7.

As for Rodriguez, the Mariners outfielder is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year. He's also a two-time All-Star already and helped Seattle end their 21-year postseason drought last season.

Angel Reese will have a new teammate next season

Hailey Van Lith will team up with Angel Reese next season

The LSU Tigers received an added boost after winning the NCAA championship last season. Louisville star Hailey Van Lith is coming to Louisiana after transferring in April. Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals last season.

Van Lith is expected to form a one-two-punch combination with Angel Reese, who was the Tigers' best player last season. Reese was overjoyed after learning that she'll be playing with one of the nation's best guards next season during their title defense.

