"I had to put myself first" - Hailey Van Lith opens up after she transfers to national champions LSU from Louisville

Hailey Van Lith has opened up about her transfer from the Louisville Cardinals to the reigning national champions LSU Tigers. Van Lith entered the transfer portal on April 8 and announced her decision three weeks later.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Van Lith explained why she chose to leave Louisville to join LSU. She spent the first three years of her career with the Cardinals and transferred as a graduate student.

"It came down to my ability to be happy and I had to put myself first," Van Lith said. "I had done my part and I had sacrificed myself and given my all to that program. But at the end of the day, I just wasn't enjoying everyday life. It was a situation there where I chose that I deserve happiness."

Hailey Van Lith called it a hard decision because of all the things he has done with the Louisville Cardinals. Van Lith also pointed out all the people he met during his three-year stay there. However, it was about what's best for her and joining the reigning NCAA champions is certainly up there.

"It was a really hard decision," Van Lith said. "You know, my best friends in my whole life I made at Louisville. I went to a Final Four and I shared that with those coaches and those teammates. And some of the highs in my life, I've been there, but also the deepest lows in my life have been there. ... I know in my heart that I made the right decision for me and my family and for women's basketball in general."

Van Lith was named to the All-ACC First Team this season after averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals to the Elite 8

Hailey Van Lith during her time with the Louisville Cardinals.

Hailey Van Lith led the Louisville Cardinals to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. Van Lith scored 20 or more points in four straight games, including a 27-point performance in their 97-83 loss to Iowa in the Elite 8.

Louisville almost suffered a shock upset loss in the first round against Drake, but was able to pull off the 83-81 win. The Cardinals defeated Texas with ease in the second round and had a great battle against Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.

However, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes were just too much for Van Lith and the Cardinals. Clark had 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as they qualified for the Final Four.

