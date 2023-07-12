"He doesn't want that for his son" - Fans defend Michael Jordan after Larsa Pippen reveals recent comments left her 'traumatized'

Larsa Pippen was left "traumatized" by Michael Jordan's apparent disapproval of her relationship with his son Marcus Jordan. Fans are defending the Chicago Bulls legend from Pippen's comments and called her out for her romance with MJ's second son.

On the recent episode of Larsa and Marcus' podcast called Separation Anxiety, they discussed the viral video of MJ not approving of their relationship. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife revealed that she was embarrassed by what happened and caused her to feel "traumatized."

"You thought it was funny," Larsa said. "I didn't think it was funny, there is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed."

She added:

"It probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship, or whatever it was. I wasn't a part of that and you weren't a part of that so I feel like for them it probably is weird. Oh my god, I was traumatized." (h/t Marca)

Fans on social media quickly began defending Michael Jordan for being a parent and wanting what's best for his son. Most are calling out Larsa Pippen for going into a relationship with someone who she knew when he was a kid.

This fan sided with the GOAT and wrote:

"It wasn't meant to be funny. He doesn't want that for his son and as a father I don't blame him."

Another fan commented:

"He wasn't being funny boo."

This fan thought that it was MJ who might have been embarrassed and traumatized by the situation:

"I'm sure he was embarrassed and traumatized by the relationship."

Here are some of the reactions to Larsa's feelings about Michael Jordan's disapproval:

Michael Jordan approves of relationship, says Marcus Jordan

Michael Jordan and Marcus Jordan (Photo: Sneaker News/YouTube)

On the same episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast, Marcus Jordan clarified his father's stance about his relationship with Larsa Pippen. The couple has Michael Jordan's stamp of approval and he didn't say "hell no" to the reporter's question that went viral.

"We knew ahead of time because he called me and texted me and wanted to make sure that I didn't take anything the wrong way," Marcus said. "But then when the article came out, he texted me again and he never said, 'hell no' and that's not what the implications were."

Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen, who was teammates with Michael Jordan and they won six NBA championships together. Larsa and Scottie have four children together but got divorced in 2021. She began dating Marcus Jordan late last year.

