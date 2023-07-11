Jamal Murray not buying his unreal NBA 2K24 rating has fans reacting hilariously: "They gave Ben Simmons 87"

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets cannot believe his initial rating for the upcoming NBA 2K24 game. Fans are backing the newly-crowned NBA champion to have a higher rating since he had a great performance in the playoffs.

According to NBA2kratings.com, Murray has an initial player rating of 84 on NBA 2K24. He has a lower rating than players such as Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Julius Randle, Klay Thompson and Myles Turner.

Granted Murray did not play well in the regular season, he did average 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the postseason. He also shot 47.3% from the field, 39.6% from beyond the arc and 92.6% from the charity stripe.

Murray took his frustration to Twitter as he was in disbelief at his 2K rating. He tweeted:

"Ain't no way my rating that low! How is that possible??"

Players with a higher rating on NBA 2k24 than Jamal Murray:

Myles Turner

Brook Lopez

Julius Randle

Evan Mobley

Klay Thompson

Fans were quick to defend Jamal Murray for his low player ratings. Some are optimistic about his chances of getting an update later next season, while others just bashed NBA 2K.

One fan even commented about Ben Simmons having an insane overall:

"They gave Ben Simmons 87. They need to bring back nba live for the culture fr."

Dales @j_da13s @BeMore27 They gave Ben Simmons 87. They need to bring back nba live for the culture fr @BeMore27 They gave Ben Simmons 87. They need to bring back nba live for the culture fr

It should be noted that Simmons' real initial rating for NBA 2K24 is 78, as per NBA2kratings.com.

Meanwhile, this fan thinks Jamal Murray will be a 91 once the game is officially launched in September.

Another fan put a different theory on why Murray had a low rating:

"It's cuz you didn’t go to the white party."

The white party was organized by Fanatics SEO Michael Rubin, who invited a lot of high-profile athletes and celebrities.

Here are the other reactions to Jamal Murray's low NBA 2K24 rating:

Deleted Tweet @berkshire8807 @BeMore27 You’re an incredible postseason player, but you avg 20 and 6 bro. Step it up in the regular season. You’re too good to be averaging only 20. @BeMore27 You’re an incredible postseason player, but you avg 20 and 6 bro. Step it up in the regular season. You’re too good to be averaging only 20.

Boy Named Dana @Smallball303 @BeMore27 Not a point guard in the league I’d take over you after watching the playoffs this year. @BeMore27 Not a point guard in the league I’d take over you after watching the playoffs this year.

Matthew Crane @cattmrane_ @BeMore27 Please use this as motivation to go for 25/5/7 next season and win another championship!!!! @BeMore27 Please use this as motivation to go for 25/5/7 next season and win another championship!!!!

Jaina Strimbu @j_strimbu @BeMore27 2k isnt exactly a shining beacon good basketball takes 🥴 @BeMore27 2k isnt exactly a shining beacon good basketball takes 🥴

Will Jamal Murray's NBA 2K24 ratings go up?

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

There's a good chance Jamal Murray will get updated overall ratings by next season or early in the season. Murray is not really a regular-season performer but winning a championship likely takes him to the next level. He's also possibly gunning for his first All-Star selection next season.

One more thing Murray can do to increase his overall is to get on the good side of Ronnie Singh, more famously known as Ronnie 2K. Singh is the Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games and ratings mainly go through him. Klay Thompson even put him on blast for giving him a low rating on NBA 2K23.

