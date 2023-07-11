Ja Morant's name gets dragged in as arrest warrant issued for Davonte Pack's assault on Joshua Holloway in Grizzlies star's home

Ja Morant's assault case against Joshua Holloway has reached a new chapter an arrest warrant for Davonte Pack was issued by Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Pack is facing a misdemeanor assault charge with intent to do bodily harm while Morant likely has self-defense immunity.

According to Lucas Finton of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the warrant was issued on Monday and can be seen in Shelby County's criminal justice portal. The whole incident stemmed from a scuffle that happened at Morant's Tennessee home in July last year.

"The Shelby County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with simple assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant's residence in Eads," the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said in an official statement.

Davonte Pack, also known professionally as DTap, is a childhood friend of Ja Morant. Pack has been involved in all of Morant's incidents over the past year, including the fight with Joshua Holloway last year. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar seemed to have distanced himself from his friend after he unfollowed Pack on social media.

The fight at Morant's home happened in the presence of Pack, as well as Tee Morant and Mike Miller. It started after Holloway rolled the ball to Ja during a pickup game. The two-time All-Star then threw a hard pass at the teen's chest. Holloway retaliated by throwing the ball back to the Grizzlies guard, hitting him in the face.

Ja punched Holloway after he squared up, which meant Morant might have self-defense immunity. Pack followed it up by punching the teen on the head to knock him down. The adults present during the altercation then intervened to calm the situation.

It should be noted that Ja's second gun-brandishing incident was caught on Pack's Instagram live video.

Ja Morant reacts to Dillon Brooks' departure from the Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant during their time together with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Way before the end of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they were not bringing back Dillon Brooks. It became official when Brooks was dealt to the Houston Rockets in a sign-and-trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and OKC Thunder.

Brooks got a four-year, $80 million contract for a young Rockets team that was missing a 3-and-D wing. He also has the playoff experience to help the team but his antics on the court and the media might not be his best trait.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies sent off Brooks with a graphic on Twitter, and Ja Morant has a simple reaction to his ex-teammate's departure.

