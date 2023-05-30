Who is DTap? Ja Morant unfollows childhood friend, sparks wild reactions online

Ja Morant probably made the biggest move of his offseason recently when he unfollowed childhood friend DTap, also known as Davonte Pack, on social media. Pack has been a close confidant of Morant, who has been in a lot of trouble over the past year involving guns.

But with his most recent suspension for another gun-related video incident on Instagram, Morant seems to have followed the advice of many. Fans on Twitter found out that the Memphis Grizzlies superstar has unfollowed DTap and his brand MBNO on all social media platforms.

Morant brandished a gun earlier this month during an Instagram Live video on DTap's account. The Grizzlies suspended him from all team-related activities, with the NBA expected to hand out even more severe punishment to start the 2023-24 season.

ً @JarenDPOY 🏾 Ja Morant finally unfollowed Dtap on IG Ja Morant finally unfollowed Dtap on IG😭🙏🏾 https://t.co/CSx8Ecu9Yn

It should be noted that Davonte Pack was involved in all of the trouble Ja Morant was in during the past year. Pack was present when Morant allegedly beat a teenager in his house. Other incidents happened during a high school volleyball game, in a mall in Memphis and two gun-related videos on Instagram.

But the most famous incident that involved DTap was in a game against the Indiana Pacers. He got into it with several Pacers players and was eventually thrown out of the game. He allegedly waited for the Pacers' team bus outside the arena and began pointing a red laser at players, coaches and other staff.

In relation to the incident, the Memphis Grizzlies banned Pack from the FedEx Forum for a year. But how does Morant know DTap?

They are childhood friends from South Carolina and were even teammates with Zion Williamson for the South Carolina Hornets in AAU basketball. Pack is also the founder of the MBNO clothing brand, which stands for My Brothers, No Others.

Fans react to Ja Morant unfollowing DTap

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

News of Ja Morant unfollowing Davonte Pack was celebrated on Twitter by many fans of the Memphis Grizzlies superstar. One fan even claimed that Morant is on his way to having an amazing season without any off-court incidents next year.

The fan said:

"Top 3 in the MVP race, calling it now."

🐻🏔⛏ @Ronnnnn____ @CREAMYCOLE_ Top 3 in the MVP race, calling it now @CREAMYCOLE_ Top 3 in the MVP race, calling it now https://t.co/HYemZfJxuq

However, it should be noted that Morant won't be eligible for any awards if he misses more than 17 games next season. Many experts believe that the NBA will suspend him for a significant amount of games to start the 2023-24 season.

Here are other reactions to Morant unfollowing DTap on social media:

Suz Mar @march7_mar @CREAMYCOLE_ I believe it’s a good thing but had to be hard for him on a personal level. To come to the realization that your best friend from years back may not have been your friend at all! wondered why Tap didn’t pursue the foreign leagues but mooching off your Bestie was more profitable! @CREAMYCOLE_ I believe it’s a good thing but had to be hard for him on a personal level. To come to the realization that your best friend from years back may not have been your friend at all! wondered why Tap didn’t pursue the foreign leagues but mooching off your Bestie was more profitable!

Luke Lowry @LukeLowry19 @CREAMYCOLE_ I believe he’s changed when he actually goes a while without any incidents. As far as I’m concerned this could be his PR team’s decision @CREAMYCOLE_ I believe he’s changed when he actually goes a while without any incidents. As far as I’m concerned this could be his PR team’s decision

John R. @TheMetalGearGuy @Natasha3uat Will he be the first to win the Most Improved Player award twice?! @Natasha3uat Will he be the first to win the Most Improved Player award twice?! 👀 https://t.co/73YxhP0oE8

