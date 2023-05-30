"They been soooo COCKY" - Miami Heat fans troll the Boston Celtics after they get blown out in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat are going to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets. The Heat made sure that there were no 3-0 comeback jokes, blowing out the Boston Celtics in Game 7 at the TD Garden.

Heat fans on social media went crazy as they earned their seventh Eastern Conference championship, and their first since 2020. They trolled Celtics fans who were already celebrating their comeback after Derrick White's game-winner in Game 6.

One Miami fan said:

"They been soooo COCKY."

Here are other reactions from Heat fans after they clinched an NBA Finals berth on Monday night:

boredjesse @boredjesse @BleacherReport Celtics Fans joining Lakers Fans on the cruise to Cancun: @BleacherReport Celtics Fans joining Lakers Fans on the cruise to Cancun: https://t.co/y17xUstAgL

kawhi fan @KawhiNewEra @BleacherReport I would rather get swept than comeback and lose in game 7 @BleacherReport I would rather get swept than comeback and lose in game 7 💀

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Miami Heat in their 103-84 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7. Butler had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, en route to winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award.

Caleb Martin also came up huge for Miami, putting up 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo added 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Duncan Robinson came up the bench to score 10 points.

Meanwhile, it was a struggle for the Celtics in Game 7. They shot 9-for-42 from beyond the arc and just could not make a shot. Jayson Tatum finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, but an ankle injury prevented him from showcasing his best on the night.

Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Derrick White added 18 points. The Celtics had the momentum heading into Monday's do-or-die game, but they just went cold from the field.

Miami Heat set to face Denver Nuggets in NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

With their win on Monday, the Miami Heat will take on the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. The Heat are looking to win their fourth NBA championship, while the Nuggets are in their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

The Nuggets are likely to be favored due to having two-time MVP Nikola Jokic on their roster. Jokic has been amazing in the playoffs, with some analysts labeling him as the current best player in the world.

Denver swept the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals, giving them more than a week off ahead of the NBA Finals.

Denver also swept the regular season series against the Heat, extending their winning streak to six games. Notably, Miami last defeated the Nuggets on August 1, 2020, inside the NBA bubble.

Nuggets vs. Heat will be a very intriguing Finals matchup. Denver has the advantage due to their roster construction. However, Miami won't go down without a fight as they look to become the first No. 8 seed team to win an NBA championship.

