"It's like a slap in the face" - Andre Iguodala was stunned to see Klay Thompson texting him to hangout

Andre Iguodala was not expecting a text from Klay Thompson to hit him hard at this time of the year. Iguodala and the Golden State Warriors were too accustomed to winning over the past seven years. It was a different feeling sitting at home during the final stretch of the playoffs.

On a recent episode of the 'Point Forward' podcast, Iguodala shared the story of how the Warriors are not used to being on vacation at this time of the year.

Golden State was sent packing after getting eliminated by the LA Lakers in the second round.

"I got a text from Klay Thompson," Iguodala said. "He said, 'Hey, are you playing golf anytime soon?' I'm like, 'Oh, Klay wants to hang out. That's when I knew he's bored.

"And then I looked at what time it was and the date, and I was like, 'Oh, he's not used to not working right now at this time.' That’s when it hit me, 'Oh, this is different.' So, it's like a slap in the face."

Iguodala and Thompson were part of many championship runs since 2015. They won four NBA titles together with Steph Curry and Draymond Green in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. They also went to the NBA Finals in 2016 and 2019, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

However, it was different this season for the Golden State Warriors. They were in shambles on the road for the entire campaign. Issues between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green certainly had an effect in the locker room, but the Warriors soldiered on to make the postseason.

They defeated the Sacramento Kings in seven games to advance to the second round. They faced the LA Lakers next and came up short, losing in six games on their way to an early summer.

Klay Thompson set to enter final year of his contract with Warriors

Klay Thompson at the 2022 NBA Finals

Klay Thompson will be entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson is set to earn $43,219,440 next season but is eligible to sign an extension.

At the age of 33, Thompson is likely looking for the final max contract of his career. However, he also had two major injuries since 2019 and has struggled with his shot this past season.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry has a deal until the 2025-26 season. It would be interesting to see if Golden State will break up the Splash Brothers, considering all the things they have done for the Bay Area and the franchise.

