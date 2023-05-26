"The fact that he said Curry with no hesitation but had to think about LeBron" - Fans react to Jamal Murray naming his top 5 NBA players of all time

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets named his top five NBA players of all time in a recent interview. Murray listed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James as his five best players of all time.
Fans on social media were quick to point out that Murray didn't hesitate to put Curry in his top five, but had some to think when he mentioned "The King." The Nuggets superstar even thought of not putting James in his top five before eventually saying his name.
"All-time NBA? MJ, Kobe, Steph, Shaq," Murray said. "And then between like LeBron and. ... probably LeBron."
One fan pointed out how LeBron James was not a shoe-in for Jamal Murray, but the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry were. The fan said:
"The fact that he said Curry with no hesitation but had to think about LeBron."
Here are other reactions and memes to Murray's top five NBA players of all time:
It's a top five arguably many will agree with, considering all those five players Jamal Murray mentioned are among the greatest players ever.
Michael Jordan and LeBron James will be part of the G.O.A.T. debate for arguably foreover. Kobe Bryant was like Jordan in a way but had a different impact on the game.
Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry dominated the NBA in their own ways, too. Shaq was more about brute strength and power that helped him dominate the pain. Meanwhile, Curry will go down as the greatest shooter ever. He changed the game with his sheer ability to make threes way beyond the arc.
Jamal Murray comes up huge for Nuggets in Western Conference finals
Nikola Jokic was named the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP for leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Finals appearance. Jokic averaged a triple-double in the series to break Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason.
However, the Nuggets would not have been in a position to win without Jamal Murray. The 26-year-old guard came alive at the right time for Denver. He was huge for the Nuggets in their four-game sweep of the LA Lakers.
Murray averaged 32.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals in the Western Conference finals. He also shot 52.7% from the field, 40.5% from beyond the arc and 95.0% from the free throw line.
The Kentucky product also came up huge on the defensive end in their 113-111 win in Game 4 to complete the sweep. He stopped LeBron James from having a great look at the rim toward the end of the game. He bothered James enough for Aaron Gordon to block his shot for a historic win.
