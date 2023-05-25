"Jokic didn't turn his back on Denver" - Nuggets fans can't decide if they want Carmelo Anthony's jersey retired

When Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement on Monday, some fans began calling for the Denver Nuggets to retire his No. 15 jersey. However, there were several Nuggets fans who still don't like the way he left the team in 2011.

There's also the dilemma of Nikola Jokic wearing the same jersey number, as he entered the NBA in 2015. Current Nuggets player Jeff Green has an interesting take on the situation, suggesting that the franchise should retire both numbers in the rafters of the Ball Arena.

"I hope they are able to retire both of their jerseys," Green told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "Nikola and Carmelo, I know it can be done, and it's deserving for what he has done for the franchise. ... Melo really put them on the map again. I really hope they can come to an understanding so that can happen."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets legend Marcus Camby also thinks that both Carmelo Anthony and Nikola Jokic deserve their jerseys retired. Marc J. Spears explained that the Nuggets have no rules regarding retiring the same jersey number, so they can simply make up the rules.

Retire Anthony's jersey first and then do Jokic's after his career is over. However, some Nuggets fans are still unhappy with the way Anthony forced his way out of Denver in 2011.

One fan even pointed out that Jokic was loyal to the franchise, while Anthony gave up on the team and got himself traded to the New York Knicks. The fan said:

"Jokic didn't turn his back on Denver."

Here are other fans against the Nuggets retiring Anthony's jersey:

Ed, The Great One @EdThegr8one @TheNBACentral Why should Denver be the team that retires Melo’s jersey? He left them because he wanted to be a Knick so bad. Remember? I don’t see anyone saying that New York should retire his number. @TheNBACentral Why should Denver be the team that retires Melo’s jersey? He left them because he wanted to be a Knick so bad. Remember? I don’t see anyone saying that New York should retire his number.

FJ @FredJohnsonf2 @TheNBACentral Seriously- what did melo do for the nuggets? They were about the same as the west teams before he got there. He didn’t take them to new levels… he wasn’t crushing the nba - no MVPs, no first teams… he was the best O player on a mad to average team???? @TheNBACentral Seriously- what did melo do for the nuggets? They were about the same as the west teams before he got there. He didn’t take them to new levels… he wasn’t crushing the nba - no MVPs, no first teams… he was the best O player on a mad to average team????

CD @cd_2k @TheNBACentral Carmelo forced his way out.. left the franchise. Retire the numer? Yeah... this number will be retired properly by the Nuggets... for Jokic. @TheNBACentral Carmelo forced his way out.. left the franchise. Retire the numer? Yeah... this number will be retired properly by the Nuggets... for Jokic.

While there are against the thought of Anthony's jersey hanging up the Ball Arena, there are also fans who want to see it happen. Some argue that it doesn't matter if Carmelo and Jokic have the same number because they both deserve the honor.

Former Nuggets head coach George Karl perfectly explained why Anthony was a very important player for the franchise despite his exit back in 2011.

"Anyone in Denver not wanting to celebrate Carmelo Anthony at this point forgets how bad the Nuggets were before he showed up," Karl tweeted. The team won a combined 44 games the previous two seasons. Melo turned things around immediately. I don't come to Denver without him."

George Karl @CoachKarl22



The team won a combined 44 games the previous two seasons. Melo turned things around immediately. I don’t come to Denver without him. 🏼 Anyone in Denver not wanting to celebrate @carmeloanthony at this point forgets how bad the Nuggets were before he showed up!The team won a combined 44 games the previous two seasons. Melo turned things around immediately. I don’t come to Denver without him. Anyone in Denver not wanting to celebrate @carmeloanthony at this point forgets how bad the Nuggets were before he showed up! The team won a combined 44 games the previous two seasons. Melo turned things around immediately. I don’t come to Denver without him. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/FDcOs0irFJ

Here are other pro-Carmelo jersey retirement in Denver tweets:

K’uk’ulkan @FleekoSuave @TheNBACentral Either way, when Jokic retires, the number 15 should never be worn again. You can easily just raise both names with the number 15 into the rafters but hands down it should never be worn again. @TheNBACentral Either way, when Jokic retires, the number 15 should never be worn again. You can easily just raise both names with the number 15 into the rafters but hands down it should never be worn again.

RogerRabid @RogerRabid5 @TheNBACentral Shouldnt be a big deal to retire both their jerseys with the same number. It's been done before @TheNBACentral Shouldnt be a big deal to retire both their jerseys with the same number. It's been done before

Tommy O @zitro2788 @TheNBACentral His trade also kept them competitive as the new team began to grow. Melo should absolutely have 15 retired along with Jokic @TheNBACentral His trade also kept them competitive as the new team began to grow. Melo should absolutely have 15 retired along with Jokic

Also Read: "I could actually start liking LeBron" - NBA fans left divided on LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors rumors

Does Carmelo Anthony deserve to get his jersey retired by Denver Nuggets?

Carmelo Anthony of the Denver Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets. Anthony led the Nuggets to the playoffs from 2004 to 2010, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2009. He was also a four-time All-Star in Denver.

While Anthony didn't bring any championships to the Nuggets, he was responsible for the turnaround the franchise needed. Denver were one of the worst franchises in the NBA before he arrived. The Nuggets had a losing record in 13 of the 15 years before the 2003-04 season.

Also Read: Where was Larry Bird born? Finding out more about the Celtics legend

Poll : 0 votes