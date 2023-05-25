"I could actually start liking LeBron" - NBA fans left divided on LeBron James to Golden State Warriors rumors

LeBron James is suddently embroiled in trade rumors after hinting retirement on Monday's postgame news conference following the LA Lakers elimination from the playoffs. One of the teams linked to James is the Golden State Warrior,s and fans are divided on the possibility of "The King" teaming up Steph Curry and Co..

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor first floated the idea due to Draymond Green's friendship with James. O'Connor also noted that the LA Lakers superstar made it public last year that he wants to play with Green and Curry if given the chance.

Nick Wright of Fox Sports followed it up with a trade proposal that would send James to the Bay Area. The Lakers would acquire Jordan Poole, Jordan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

"The Warriors starting lineup would be Steph, Klay, LeBron, Draymond and Looney, with Wiggins and GP2 off the bench," Wright said. "That team wins the title."

First Things First @FTFonFS1

Warriors receive: LeBron

Lakers receive: Poole, Kuminga & Moody



Fans on social media quickly reacted to the possibility of a historic team up between LeBron James and his former rivals. James would have an easier time, as he won't have to carry the load on both ends.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson stretches the opposing defense, while Draymond Green takes care of the the defense, and Kevon Looney focuses on rebounds. Nevertheless, it leaves NBA fans split on the ideo of James playing for the Golden State Warriors.

One fan said:

"James to Warriors would be okay. I could actually start liking LeBron."

Why always me? @Randomguy_6 @NBAMemes James to warriors would be okay . I could actually start liking lebron @NBAMemes James to warriors would be okay . I could actually start liking lebron

Here are other reactions favoring James' move to Golden State:

Kdawg @Chaomedia @NBAMemes Curry and Lebron would be fun to watch @NBAMemes Curry and Lebron would be fun to watch

Denis Tvarog @DenisTvarog @opheliaCIA @NBAMemes I feel like Warriors love him as well, I mean, he gave them 3 rings @opheliaCIA @NBAMemes I feel like Warriors love him as well, I mean, he gave them 3 rings 👀

Jumbo de Belen @bojamflipmusic @NBAMemes It's only possible if Bronny gets drafted by GSW. Nothing wrong with that possibility. @NBAMemes It's only possible if Bronny gets drafted by GSW. Nothing wrong with that possibility.

On the other hand, some fans are also against it because it would create a superteam that could win at least one NBA championship. Adding James would certainly extend the title window of the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green.

ANP8 @ARamos8 @NBAMemes Why it’s lebron he jumps ship every time things get difficult. @NBAMemes Why it’s lebron he jumps ship every time things get difficult.

ChefCurry @JohnKalvin19 @NBAMemes Already lost respect for him when he quit in cleveland and team up with wade and bosh only to choke against dallas @NBAMemes Already lost respect for him when he quit in cleveland and team up with wade and bosh only to choke against dallas

scott @sp_136_Rp @NBAMemes Lebrons motto.. if you can’t beat them join them.. or go someplace that will sign all of them @NBAMemes Lebrons motto.. if you can’t beat them join them.. or go someplace that will sign all of them

The Locker Room Podcast @TLRpodcast1 @NBAMemes A ring with the warriors wouldn't help his legacy. But i think a move like this could tarnish it a little bit @NBAMemes A ring with the warriors wouldn't help his legacy. But i think a move like this could tarnish it a little bit

LeBron James retirement remarks influenced by Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Sources within LeBron James' camp are not worried about his retirement hints on Monday's press conference, as per Sam Amick of The Athletic. It was noted that James' remarks were heavily influenced by Carmelo Anthony, who announced his retirement earlier that day.

James and Anthony are close friends, entering the league at the same time in 2003. They first struck up a friendship when they were both high school phenoms for St. Vincent-St. Mary and Oak Hill Academy, respectively.

While retirement is on the table for James, as per TNT's Chris Haynes, there are a lot of factors going into his decision. One of his goals is to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. He also has almost $100 million left in his contract with the LA Lakers, and that's a lot of money to walk out from.

