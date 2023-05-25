Where was Larry Bird born? Finding out more about the Celtics legend

Larry Bird is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. Bird played his whole career for the Boston Celtics, and alongside rival Magic Johnson of the LA Lakers, saved the league back in the 1980s.

One of Bird's many nicknames was "The Hick from French Lick," which alluded to his hometown of French Lick, Indiana, but did you know that "Larry Legend" was not born in French Lick?

Bird was born in West Baden, Indiana on Dec. 7, 1956 to parents Joe and Georgia. The family moved to nearby French Lick where Bird became a high school basketball star at Springs Valley. He played his college basketball at Indiana State from 1976 to 1979.

Larry Bird thought he was going to be a construction worker

Larry Bird at the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Larry Bird didn't know that he would become one of the greatest basketball players in history. Bird was so focused on becoming a great high school player that he thought he would grow up being a construction worker, as he was bad at school.

"I thought I'd wind up being a construction worker, pouring concrete," Bird told Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy. "I wasn't very good at shop in school, but I'd been around construction. As far as basketball goes, I just wanted to be the best player on my high school team."

Despite being bad at school, Bird was able to get into Indiana State and played three seasons for them. He led the Sycamores to the 1979 NCAA championship game, losing to Magic Johnson and the Michigan State Spartans.

Larry Bird career in retrospect

Larry Bird at the 2014 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Larry Bird was the sixth overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. Bird didn't join the Celtics until 1979 after he failed to lead Indiana State to the NCAA championship.

Bird was an instant hit for the Celtics, winning the 1980 Rookie of the Year award over Magic Johnson. The rivalry between Bird and Magic helped shape the NBA in the 1980s, saving the league before Michael Jordan brought the game to new heights in the 1990s.

"Larry Legend" won three NBA championships during the 1980s, as well as three NBA MVPs from 1984 to 1986. His career lasted until 1992 when he retired due to chronic back issues and other injuries.

Bird was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998 as a player and in 2010 as a member of the Dream Team. He's also part of the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

