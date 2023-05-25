"He's developed into an all-timer" - Nuggets GM opens on how Nikola Jokic has turned into 'basketball God'

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth has nothing but praise for the "basketball God" Nikola Jokic. Booth has been in charge of the Nuggets since 2020, with Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs in 2021 and 2022.

In an interview with Harrison Wind of DNVR, Booth discussed how Jokic turned from a prospect to one of the best players in the world. When the former NBA player arrived in Denver in 2017 as an assistant general manager, "The Joker" was still splitting minutes with Jusuf Nurkic.

"He's developed into an all-timer in a rapid amount of time," Booth said after the Nuggets' Game 4 win over the LA Lakers. "When I got here, there were a lot of big guys over him. And now there's not."

Nuggets assistant coach Ogi Stojakovic also said this about Jokic:

"He's a basketball God. He never stops amazing me. He never stops."

Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Finals appearance after sweeping the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Jokic averaged a triple-double for the second straight series, as well as breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles (eight) in a single postseason.

The two-time MVP had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Nuggets' 113-111 win over the LA Lakers in Game 4. He hit the go-ahead layup and eventuall game-winner with just under a minute left in the game.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon did a wonderful job on the Lakers' final possession. LeBron James drove to the basket but was thwarted by both Murray and Gordon as the buzzer sounded. Murray almost took the ball away from James, who tried to take a shot but was blocked by Gordon.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets face the winner between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Heat lead that series against the Celtics 3-1, with Game 5 on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

Is Nikola Jokic the best player in the world?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets have been dominant in this year's playoffs but has been really great since winning his first two MVPs in 2021 and 2022. Jokic has not had success in the last two postseasons, but it's due to injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

With the Nuggets at full health and probably in their best version, has "The Joker" surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player in the world? Fox Sports' Chris Broussard thinks Jokic now wears that crown due to how effective he is on offense.

"I think he's the best in the world, he's smart and big which is a great combination," Jokic said. "The only reason people say he isn't that guy is because of his defense which I also understand. The difference is he's so good at offense and they run it through him, there's nothing he can't do with the ball. He can wear that crown as the best player in the world."

