"I was so mad" - Charles Barkley was livid when NBA media played down Nuggets' historic achievement over LeBron James' retirement rumors

Charles Barkley was furious on Inside the NBA, as the media could not stop talking about LeBron James' retirement rumors. Barkley, though, wanted the focus to be on the Denver Nuggets, who swept James and the LA Lakers to advance to their first NBA Finals.

On Tuesday's edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, Ernie Johnson opened up about praising the Nuggets for their historic accomplishment. Barkley was elated that Johnson started the show with Denver's win but went off on other media members for talking more about "The King" and his future.

"I was so mad watching TV this morning," Barkley said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We all love LeBron. He didn't say he was retiring yet, but when he does, we'll do all that stuff. It should have been all about the Denver Nuggets and Joker, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter and those guys. It was awesome. When they were getting stomped last night and came back and won, that was impressive. That should have been what we talked about all day."

Charles Barkley had a point since most people in the media talked about LeBron James and the possibility of his retirement over the Denver Nuggets' accomplishment. However, it's also worth noting that James' retirement is huge news that could affect the NBA.

James has been the face of the league for more than a decade and him walking away from basketball changes the league's landscape. It also certainly affects the LA Lakers' future, but it's all just rumors for now.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets deserve all the attention they are getting from those who know basketball. Nikola Jokic (8) also made history by breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple doubles in a single postseason. Jokic was named the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP for his exploits against the Lakers.

Also Read: "Dillon Brooks would've been ejected, suspended" - Fans react to LeBron James' potentially malicious play on Aaron Gordon

Is LeBron James retiring this offseason?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James shocked everyone after Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals when he discussed the possibility of retirement. James told reporters that he will think about his future in the offseason, which was very surprising, as he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the league.

However, "The King" clarified in an interview with ESPN that it's still his dream to play with Bronny, but it doesn't mean it's something that his son wants.

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey," James said.

"And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we're going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that."

Also Read: "He'd be a two-time MVP passing Wilt Chamberlain every other night" - Michael Malone recalls his first meeting with Nikola Jokic

Poll : 0 votes