Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra remains confident about his team's chances of closing out the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Spoelstra also acknowledged the Celtics' efforts after their 116-99 win in Game 4 to send the series back to Boston on Thursday.

In his postgame news conference, Spoelstra was asked about the mindset of Heat players heading into Game 5. The two-time champion coach explained that Jimmy Butler and Co. know the task at hand and that they want to advance to the NBA Finals:

"We have great respect for Boston and what they're capable of," Spoelstra said. "They're a dynamic offensive team. It takes extraordinary efforts and commitment to get the job done. Our guys really want this, but Boston has something to say about it as well, just like we do.

"Sometimes, things don't go exactly as planned. A lot of what we've done this year has been the hard way, and we've been able to figure out ways to win even if teams are playing well."

The Boston Celtics lived to see another game after a huge win in Game 4. Jayson Tatum had another huge night with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Al Horford rediscovered his shooting touch, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Derrick White and Marcus Smart combined for 27 points, while Grant Williams picked up the slack off the bench. With Malcolm Brogdon having an off night, Williams contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler remained great for the Miami Heat with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent continued to play well to put up 16 and 17 points, respectively. However, players like Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson had off nights.

Boston Celtics look to extend series

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics made sure that there was no sweep in Game 4 against the Miami Heat, as Tatum powered through the Celtics to force a Game 5 to live another day.

The Celtics were blasted by the media following their embarrassing performance in Game 3, as they went down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. No team in NBA history has recovered from that deficit, with the LA Lakers becoming the latest team to join the fray.

However, it seems the Celtics woke up in the third quarter of Game 4. They had a great run to start the second half and never looked back. They got some kind of momentum heading back home and could use it to just extend the series one game at a time.

