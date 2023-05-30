Create

"So when does the weed turn into crack?" - NBA fans troll Dwight Howard for saying he has a better prime than Nikola Jokic

Dwight Howard and Nikola Jokic
Dwight Howard recently claimed that he had a better prime than two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, hit his prime early and was an unstoppable force in the paint. However, fans are not buying what Howard is selling and consider Jokic the better player.

In an appearance on 'Run It Back' on Fan Duel TV, Chandler Parsons asked his former teammate about the Denver Nuggets superstar. Howard will take his prime over Jokic, who is currently labeled as the best player in the world after leading Denver to their first NBA Finals appearance.

"Prime Dwight Howard," Howard said. "All day, every day. I'm dominating every play with a smile on my face. I'm taking prime Dwight Howard."
Prime Nikola Jokic… or prime Dwight Howard?@DwightHoward is taking himself “ALL DAY, EVERYDAY!” 😂#RunItBack with @ShamsCharania @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky https://t.co/xeWCnH8sPx

Dwight Howard had one of the best peaks of an NBA big from 2007 to 2012. Howard led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009. He was also an All-Star every year during that span and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009 to 2011.

Despite his accolades, fans still roasted Howard for his take on Nikola Jokic.

One fan even said:

"So when does the weed turn into crack?"
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV So when does the weed turn into crack?

Here's what other people on Twitter had to say about Howard's claims about him and Jokic:

@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV Dwight was the clear DPOY and he still isn't even close to Jokic's level...
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV How many mvps dwight have? Or a 3point game to stretch the floor? Or passing games with over 15 assist. Do yall remember him ever getting triple doubles in playoff games?? 🤔 https://t.co/QSDqQDDFMN
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV Considering Jokic prime is not even close to being over, and he has more accolades than you did in your "prime" Since you won your chip out of your primeHe's 1000x better than you Dwight, because he's most likely getting a chip in his prime and never switched teams like u
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV He was great, maybe one of the most physically dominant since ShaqBut come on bro be serious https://t.co/6YOxSu1IOx
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV And that’s exactly why you’re playing for Taoyuan Leopards right now 😂
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV I watched all of Dwight’s prime and Jokic clears him pretty easily.
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV Dwight was on a different level in the early years of his career, he was absolutely dominant. Jokic got way better over time where Dwight’s back injury just hindered his career.
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV Dwight Howard was incredible in his prime, but the skill sets are so different. Jokic much more valuable.
@TheNBACentral @FanDuelTV Jokic is so much more than a center though. Like that man can MOVE HIS WEIGHT. He runs back down the court just as fast as the others.Also Jokic not even close to his prime so no need to compare yet.

It's hard to argue that Dwight Howard was better than Nikola Jokic during his prime. Notably, it was short-lived as injuries robbed him of his explosiveness and athleticism. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest defensive centers of all time, however, Jokic is arguably an entirely different big man on the defensive end.

Dwight Howard's NBA career

The LA Lakers celebrating after winning the 2020 NBA Finals
Dwight Howard was a high school phenom from Atlanta, Georgia. The Orlando Magic took a chance on him, drafting him first overall in 2004. It took some time before Howard became a force to be reckoned with three years later.

Howard was an All-Star six times during his stint in Orlando, including an NBA Finals appearance in 2009. He prevented the world from seeing an NBA Finals matchup between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The 37-year-old forced his way out of Orlando in 2013, landing with the LA Lakers in a blockbuster trade. However, he lasted just one season in Hollywood before signing with the Houston Rockets in 2014.

youtube-cover

After three years in Houston, Howard became a journeyman in the NBA. He ended up playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, back to the LA Lakers, twice, and the Philadelphia 76ers. He won his lone NBA championship in 2020 with LA inside the bubble.

Howard currently plays for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. He has career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the NBA.

