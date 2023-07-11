Stephen A. Smith had something to say about Harry Styles' recent incident in Vienna where he got hit in the face once again. It's not the first time the former One Direction member was hit during a concert and not the first artist this year to suffer the same fate.

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the eccentric ESPN analyst discussed the fan-throwing incident involving Styles. He was very critical of the security during the show and called for more action against people who want to harm performers.

"The security business should really be thriving. Folks need more security. We don't advocate violence and we certainly don't want anybody killed, losing their life or anything like that. But the truth of the matter is some people need their a** kicked. There's not enough a** kicking in this world today." (59:17 - 59:39)

Stephen A. Smith also pointed out it was not just Harry Styles, who has been a victim of such incidents during a stage performance. World-famous rapper Drake, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and country singer Kelsea Ballerini were all struck by flying objects.

According to CNN, Styles was hit by an object in the eye during his Love on Tour concert in Vienna, Austria. The singer was clearly in pain after getting hit and even bent over to deal with it. He was even hit by flying Skittles during a concert in Los Angeles last year.

Stephen A. Smith defends Nikola Jokic from Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard recently claimed he was better during his prime compared to Nikola Jokic. Howard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had one of the greatest primes for a center but didn't win a championship or an MVP. Jokic, on the other hand, has two MVPs, a Finals MVP and a title.

Stephen A. Smith defended the Denver Nuggets superstar and called out Dwight to stop lying. Smith even said his popular "stay off the weed" line when he discussed Howard's comments on ESPN's First Take.

"Stay off the weed, Dwight Howard. I'm not accusing him of using weed, although it is legal in many states in this day and age. I'm simply using that metaphorically to make my point. Dwight Howard, stop.

"To say that you couldn't shine Jokic's shoes as an offensive player would be an insult to Jokic. It's worse than that, you weren't in his class. You had no post-game, okay? You had a jump hook."

