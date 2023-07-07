Fans roast Dwight Howard after claiming he is better than 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic: "Maybe at playing on the China league"

Dwight Howard is making headlines once again after claiming that he had a better prime than reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Howard is out to remind people how good he was during his prime years when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex, the 37-year-old big man had enough of the disrespect from fans online. He even claimed that he had a better prime than Jokic, who had two MVPs, one championship and one NBA Finals MVP, at the start of his prime.

"Obviously, people going to say Jokic can score," Howard said. "He got all those offensive skills. But at the same time, I was getting 38 and 20, 45-18, 19, 20, and I'm doing all this with twos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No threes, all twos. I'm doing this with lobs. I'm not getting a lot of post-up attempts like Jokic. He's getting way more opportunities."

Fans online, as usual, were not amused with Dwight Howard's claims. One fan even took a shot at Howard by saying that he's only a better player overseas.

The fan said:

"Maybe at playing on the China league."

PickensBurgh🫡 @PickensBurgh @BleacherReport Maybe at playing on the china league @BleacherReport Maybe at playing on the china league

This fan disagreed with Dwight Howard's take on his place among the top 10 centers of all time and his comparison with Nikola Jokic. However, the fan acknowledged that Howard should have been part of the NBA 75.

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @BleacherReport No. But Dwight is criminally underrated and is a top 75 player all time without a doubt. Prior to Giannis he was the closest to shaq we’d seen and he could’ve easily won 8 straight DPOYs. @BleacherReport No. But Dwight is criminally underrated and is a top 75 player all time without a doubt. Prior to Giannis he was the closest to shaq we’d seen and he could’ve easily won 8 straight DPOYs.

An Orlando Magic fan agreed that Howard is probably a Top 10 center but not better than Jokic. The fan argued that "The Joker" is on another level at the moment, something that Howard didn't achieve.

⚡️JaeBolted ⚡️ @jaebolted @BleacherReport They both got 1 ring, Dwight had way more help than Jokic. Dwight was solid though, and better defensively so far in their career, but Jokic is a lot better offensively and if Jokic wins one more ring, there’s not even a debate that Jokic is better all time. For me, it’s not much… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @BleacherReport They both got 1 ring, Dwight had way more help than Jokic. Dwight was solid though, and better defensively so far in their career, but Jokic is a lot better offensively and if Jokic wins one more ring, there’s not even a debate that Jokic is better all time. For me, it’s not much… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Here are other reactions to Dwight's comments about Jokic:

Josiah 🜲 @BookofJosiah @BleacherReport You had to be there to believe it. That man controlled the game on both ends without touching the ball 5 feet from the basket. @BleacherReport You had to be there to believe it. That man controlled the game on both ends without touching the ball 5 feet from the basket.

AJ Lusby @AJ_Lusby @BleacherReport He is Top 10 for sure, but skill wise he is not better than Jokic. If Jokic had Dwight's athletic ability.... He would be the goat of all Centers. @BleacherReport He is Top 10 for sure, but skill wise he is not better than Jokic. If Jokic had Dwight's athletic ability.... He would be the goat of all Centers.

Toasted @Toasted_6 @BleacherReport Dwight is an all time center but Jokic is still better but, it's not like Dwight Howard was bad by any means. @BleacherReport Dwight is an all time center but Jokic is still better but, it's not like Dwight Howard was bad by any means.

Polina @SweetyPolinaXO @Toasted_6 @BleacherReport Jokic is in a league of his own @Toasted_6 @BleacherReport Jokic is in a league of his own

Eric Downey @EDowneyOfficial @BleacherReport Joker is an all around better player, but you can’t deny Dwight’s greatness @BleacherReport Joker is an all around better player, but you can’t deny Dwight’s greatness

Alex @HyperAB__ @BleacherReport Dwight was a generational superstar before his back injuries. The guy was legitimately Shaq 2.0, the younger generation truly has no idea how dominant this man was in Orlando @BleacherReport Dwight was a generational superstar before his back injuries. The guy was legitimately Shaq 2.0, the younger generation truly has no idea how dominant this man was in Orlando

Trackstar✨ @chosen_one03 @BleacherReport Dwight is my boy but bro don't have no bag. Joker checks all the boxes for me. @BleacherReport Dwight is my boy but bro don't have no bag. Joker checks all the boxes for me.

Also Read: Tom Segura basketball slam dunk injury video resurfaces in wake of Netflix special 'Sledgehammer'

Dwight Howard's career retrospective

Dwight Howard celebrates with LeBron James after winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

Dwight Howard was a double-double machine for most of his career, averaging a double-double from his rookie season up to his 14th year in the league. His prime years were with the Orlando Magic from 2008 to 2012 when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Howard was also selected to five All-NBA First Teams in that span, with five All-Star appearances and an MVP runner-up. He even led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. He prevented the world from seeing a LeBron James-Kobe Bryant matchup in the NBA Finals.

However, Howard was never the same after having back surgery at the end of the 2011-12 NBA season. He still performed well for the Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets but lost his explosiveness and athleticism.

He became a veteran backup and won his only championship with the Lakers inside the NBA bubble. He was a dominant presence during his prime but didn't win an MVP and a championship during it, unlike Nikola Jokic.

Also Read: What did Andre Ervin do? Allegations explored as North Central High School Basketball coach pleads not guilty

Poll : 0 votes