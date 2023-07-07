Fans roast Dwight Howard after claiming he is better than 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic: "Maybe at playing on the China league"

Dwight Howard is making headlines once again after claiming that he had a better prime than reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Howard is out to remind people how good he was during his prime years when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
In an interview with Zion Olojede of Complex, the 37-year-old big man had enough of the disrespect from fans online. He even claimed that he had a better prime than Jokic, who had two MVPs, one championship and one NBA Finals MVP, at the start of his prime.
"Obviously, people going to say Jokic can score," Howard said. "He got all those offensive skills. But at the same time, I was getting 38 and 20, 45-18, 19, 20, and I'm doing all this with twos.
"No threes, all twos. I'm doing this with lobs. I'm not getting a lot of post-up attempts like Jokic. He's getting way more opportunities."
Fans online, as usual, were not amused with Dwight Howard's claims. One fan even took a shot at Howard by saying that he's only a better player overseas.
The fan said:
"Maybe at playing on the China league."
This fan disagreed with Dwight Howard's take on his place among the top 10 centers of all time and his comparison with Nikola Jokic. However, the fan acknowledged that Howard should have been part of the NBA 75.
An Orlando Magic fan agreed that Howard is probably a Top 10 center but not better than Jokic. The fan argued that "The Joker" is on another level at the moment, something that Howard didn't achieve.
Here are other reactions to Dwight's comments about Jokic:
Also Read: Tom Segura basketball slam dunk injury video resurfaces in wake of Netflix special 'Sledgehammer'
Dwight Howard's career retrospective
Dwight Howard was a double-double machine for most of his career, averaging a double-double from his rookie season up to his 14th year in the league. His prime years were with the Orlando Magic from 2008 to 2012 when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Howard was also selected to five All-NBA First Teams in that span, with five All-Star appearances and an MVP runner-up. He even led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. He prevented the world from seeing a LeBron James-Kobe Bryant matchup in the NBA Finals.
However, Howard was never the same after having back surgery at the end of the 2011-12 NBA season. He still performed well for the Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets but lost his explosiveness and athleticism.
He became a veteran backup and won his only championship with the Lakers inside the NBA bubble. He was a dominant presence during his prime but didn't win an MVP and a championship during it, unlike Nikola Jokic.
Also Read: What did Andre Ervin do? Allegations explored as North Central High School Basketball coach pleads not guilty
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!