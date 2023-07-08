"Michael was tough" - Wizards coach once told story of Michael Jordan tormenting Kwame Brown, reducing him to tears and calling him 'flaming f****t'

Kwame Brown was unable to reach his potential and many thought that Michael Jordan's harsh treatment of him was one of the main reasons why. There were reports back then that Jordan once made Brown cry and called him a homophobic slur.

In an article published by Sports Illustrated in 2003, former Washington Wizards assistant coach John Bach described Jordan's mindset during his final season. MJ was known for his unconventional methods of motivating his teammates. It worked with the Chicago Bulls but not for the Wizards.

"Michael was tough," Back said. "But that's just who he is, attempting to make (his teammates) better."

The Sports Illustrated report added that Michael Jordan tormented Kwame Brown during their time together with the Washington Wizards. They were even instances when Jordan allegedly made Brown cry or when MJ allegedly called the former No. 1 pick a "flaming f****t."

It should be noted that it was Jordan who drafted Brown with the first overall pick in 2001. MJ was once a minority owner and president of basketball operations of the Wizards in 2000. He unretired for the second time and returned to play for Washington from 2001 to 2003.

Brown never lived up to the lofty expectations of a first overall pick. He was traded to the LA Lakers in 2005 wherein he was in and out of the starting lineup. He spent the second half of his NBA career as a journeyman. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Many people consider Brown one of the biggest draft busts of all time. However, he lasted 12 seasons in the league and earned an estimated $63.3 million in his career.

Kwame Brown denied Michael Jordan made him cry story

Michael Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards.

In a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated in 2017, Kwame Brown opened up about the rumors of Michael Jordan making him cry. Brown denied it but confirmed that he got upset at times. He even thought that the media exaggerated Jordan's treatment of him during their together with the Washington Wizards

"Michael has never brought me to tears," Brown said. "Did he upset me a lot? Yeah. I mean, he’s a competitor."

He continued:

"I think it's much to do about nothing. So many people want to make up stories about Michael Jordan. He could have been the greatest guy in the world to me and they still would have made up something."

