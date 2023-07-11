"He already has trouble keeping weight off" - Fans debate over Zion Williamson's offensive game amid latest report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans just cannot catch a break this offseason. After more than a month of off-court drama, the 23-year-old star is facing criticism for reportedly not wanting to develop his offensive game.

On the recent episode of the On The Ball podcast, Ric Bucher discussed rumors of Williamson's unwillingness to develop his offensive game. Bucher even cited Blake Griffin as an example of a player who added moves to his arsenal after his injuries began to multiply.

"Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull-up jumpers at the elbow?" Bucher said. "Now from what I've been told, he's shown no interest in developing any of those tricks. Tricks that Blake Griffin learned along with a decent three-point shot when the injuries started to pile up for him, and allowed him to single-handedly drag the Detroit Pistons to a playoff berth."

"It may not seem as impressive as what he did with the Clippers in his heyday, but to me, what he did with Detroit was a true reflection of how he learned to play the game when he no longer had that freakish athleticism." (h/t HoopsHype)

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow? Now from what I've been told, he's shown no interest in developing any of those tricks. Tricks…

Fans on social media began to debate Ric Bucher's report about Zion Williamson. Some defended Williamson, who has been one of the most efficient scorers the game has ever seen. Others, on the other hand, pointed out Zion's problem with his weight and conditioning, which affirms the rumors about his work ethic.

One fan agreed with Bucher that Williamson might want to adjust his game to prolong his career:

"If he wants to have a long career he might. He already has a hard time keeping weight off, so anything that would help him reduce the stress on his joints would help him."

Eric H @FinalE33
"If he wants to have a long career he might. He already has a hard time keeping weight off, so anything that would help him reduce the stress on his joints would help him."

This fan pointed out Zion being an efficient offensive player:

"And criticizing Zions scoring ability is crazy given he's one of the most efficient high volume scorers ever."

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData
"And criticizing Zions scoring ability is crazy given hes one of the most efficient high volume scorers ever"

Another fan was on Team Zion, noting that the Pelicans star was doing it already last season:

"Zion was literally doing this before he got injured last season. Y'all just tweet anything for clicks now."

DeeJay Johnson @Go_DeeJay21
"Zion was literally doing this before he got injured last season. Y'all just tweet anything for clicks now."

Here are other reactions to rumors of Zion not wanting to develop his game:

The NBA Realist @nbarealist23



1.) Layup Line

2.) Three point shot.



Rinse and repeat.



Don't blame Zion for following the Pack. There are only 2 types plays in today's NBA today anyway:
1.) Layup Line
2.) Three point shot.
Rinse and repeat.
He'll fit in nicely.

monáe 𓅓 🇺🇸 @PhillyMonae
"This is what happens when the teams give players huge amounts of money without they doing any work. No one is hungry"

supe @superman5142
"Pelicans laying the ground work to justify a trade to their fan base"

Jack Steele @XavierMBrown
"NBA depressing his value now that wemby holding the bag. Zion depressed will let pelicans send him to Sacramento, where he will be given a second and final chance before being blackballed."

TheUrbanCEO @TyronMcDaniel
"This is lies… this man don't know what Zion working on"

Pelicans teammate defends Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Larry Nance Jr. has refuted Ric Bucher's report and defended Zion Williamson. Nance, who also playes for the New Orleans Pelicans, took to Twitter to call the rumor "pathetic" and reveal that Williamson works on his game in the gym.

Larry Nance @Larrydn22



These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It's pathetic
NBACentral @TheNBACentral



"I don't understand the constant attempt to drag Z's name.. I'm in the gym with this dude all season and he's consistently putting in work on his touch, jumper, and skill shots.
These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It's pathetic"

There's no question that Williamson can score the basketball. His problem at the moment, in addition to Moriah Mills, is he cannot stay healthy. He has only played 29 games in the past two seasons. He always looked great when healthy but he's not healthy to enough in his young career.

Poll : 0 votes