Which NBA players have 2+ steals per game in a single season for Phoenix Suns? Today's Crossover Grid answers (11th July)

The Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle for the NBA on July 11th, 2023. The basketball version of MLB's Immaculate Grid has taken over by storm, giving hoops something to ponder during the long offseason.

To win the trivial game, a player will have to correctly guess the right answer for each grid. The clues for today's NBA puzzle on the horizontal side are the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and players who averaged two or more steals per game in a season.

As for the clues for the vertical side, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. Since the origin of the game's name came from the Immaculate Inning, it means the player has nine guesses and has no room for wrong answers.

The answer to Grid No. 9 is a player who played for the Phoenix Suns and has averaged two or more steals in a single season. It has been accomplished by a handful of players, most notably Charles Barkley, Shawn Marion, Jason Kidd and Chris Paul.

Other players who accomplished the feat include Ricky Sobers, Anfernee Hardaway, Tom Gugliotta, Brevin Knight, Ricky Rubio, Don Buse, Ted McLain, Micheal Williams, Dudley Bradley and Paul Westphal.

It should be noted that Barkley averaged 2.2 assists once during his NBA career and it happened during his second year with the Philadelphia 76ers. That means Grid No. 9 won't be limited to those who averaged two or more assists as a Suns player.

It's acceptable as long as the player suited up for the Suns and averaged two or more assists in a season during his career. Another example is Hardaway who averaged two or more steals in three of his six seasons with the Orlando Magic and none for the Suns.

Are there more NBA Crossover Grid games?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets at the 2023 NBA Finals

In addition to Crossover Grids, fans can also solve the puzzle made on HoopGrids.com. The same rules apply to HoopGrids but they have a rating system depending on how many players answered the same player.

As mentioned earlier, baseball was the first to have a grid trivial game called Immaculate Grid. CrossoverGrid.com also has a grid game for the NFL and NHL, while there's also an exclusive NHL grid called Puckdoku.

