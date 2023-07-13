Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy's $168 million divorce in 2006 was once the costliest separation for a sports star of all time

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy were married from 1989 to 2006. Vanoy reportedly received $168 million in divorce settlements after her split from the Chicago Bulls legend. It was the costliest celebrity-athlete separation ever at the time.

The former couple had three children together, sons Jeffrey and Marcus, and a daughter named Jasmine. Juanita initially filed for divorce in 2002 but they reconciled afterward. However, they cited irreconcilable differences for their costly 2006 breakup.

"Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17-year marriage," the couple said in a statement through MJ's lawyer Frederick J. Sperling. "A judgment for dissolution of their marriage was entered today. There will be no further statements."

At the time, Michael Jordan's divorce settlement with Juanita Vanoy estimated to be around $165 million was the costliest divorce for a celebrity or an athlete. It surpassed the then-record held by Neil Diamond, who agreed to pay her ex-wife Marcia Murphey an estimated $150 million.

However, Jordan's unwanted record was easily broken by Mel Gibson that same year. Gibson reportedly paid Robyn Moore Gibson an estimated at $425 million after 26 years of marriage. The new record for celebrities is held by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who had a $2.7 billion divorce last year.

MJ's record still stood for athletes until 2010 when Tiger Woods shattered it with his whopping $710 million divorce settlement with Elin Nordegren. Jordan might have a chance to make a new record if things between him and his current wife Yvette Prieto suddenly go south.

Michael Jordan found love again in 2008

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan at the NASCAR Cup Series

Michael Jordan began dating model Yvette Prieto in 2008 shortly after meeting inside a Miami nightclub. The couple moved in together a year later before becoming engaged in 2011 after Jordan's proposal.

Jordan and Prieto were married on April 27, 2013, at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. There were only 500 guests at the wedding ceremony and reception, including golfer Tiger Woods, director Spike Lee and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing.

The couple has twin daughters together named Victoria and Ysabel, who were born on February 9, 2014. They have been very private about their family life and can only be seen in public during important events.

MJ and Prieto were most recently spotted earlier this week during their vacation on the Island of Capri near Naples in Italy. Jordan can be seen smoking a cigar, looking unbothered by recent comments made by Larsa Pippen, who is dating his second son Marcus.

