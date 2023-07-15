Boston Celtics set to break the bank with Jaylen Brown's latest $304 Million supermax projections

Jaylen Brown could be set to sign the largest contract in NBA history very soon. The Boston Celtics are reportedly ready to break the bank for Brown, who is coming off the best season of his career.

On a recent episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the negotiations between Brown and Celtics are on pause. However, the two sides are expected to agree on a deal worth around $304 million, which will be the biggest contract the NBA has ever seen.

"This is a deal that would be the richest contract in NBA history, worth up to $304 million," Wojnarowski said. "So these sides around going to continue to talk and they have a lot of runway this summer to get to a deal."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chad Ricardo of FOX5 DC added that Brown's potential contract could pay him $70 million in the final season of the deal.

Chad Ricardo @RealChadRicardo



In year 5, his salary could reach 70 million



That NBA bag is LOUIS twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jaylen Brown is eligible for a 5yr/304 mil Max extension.In year 5, his salary could reach 70 millionThat NBA bag is LOUIS

Jaylen Brown is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Brown shot a career-high 49.1% from the field but a career-worst 33.5% from the beyond the arc.

The 26-year-old swingman was named to his first All-NBA Second Team selection at the end of the season. However, the Boston Celtics failed to make it to a second straight NBA Finals after losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in seven games.

Brown is entering the final year of his current contract and is eligible to sign an extension since July 1st. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters on Wednesday that the franchise want to have Brown for a long time.

"It's been all good discussion," Stevens said. "We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time and we've made that clear. We're looking forward to all sitting down, and we've got time here. I probably shouldn't say anything else, but I feel optimistic."

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama joining forces with Kyle Kuzma to become face of $30 million fitness drink company

Negotiations between Jaylen Brown and Celtics on pause

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Despite reports of Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics progressing in their contract negotiations, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe provided a new update. The talks are currently on pause due to Brown's prior commitments to the NBA Players' Association.

The California product is one of the NBPA's vice presidents and they have to attend an organizational event. The two sides are expected to resume contract talks once Brown returns from abroad. However, it's unclear when the two-time All-Star will be back in the United States.

Also Read: "It was a pretty easy choice" - Steve Kerr admits it was a no-brainer to include 'butt-kicking' Austin Reaves in Team USA

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault