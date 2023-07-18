"I don't plan on playing for another team" - Jimmy Butler reassures Miami Heat fans with NBA title aspirations in latest interview

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat had some great news for their fans ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Butler is confident that they can win the NBA championship next season. He also assured Heat fans that he doesn't plan to play for any other team for the rest of his career.

In an interview with Chinese Baller Vision, Butler discussed his plans for next season with UFC fighter Li Jianliang and Chinese basketball prospect Weilun Zhao. The Heat star confidently believes that they have a real shot of bringing a fourth championship to South Beach:

"I believe that with all my heart, that we, I, will win a championship for the Heat because I don't plan on playing for another NBA team," Butler said. "I know that we are capable of doing this.

"I know that the team that Coach Pat (Riley) and Coach Spo (Erik Spoelstra) put around me and my teammates, we'll gonna be fine. We're always gonna have an opportunity. This year is our year.

"I really do believe that. We understand what it takes to get there and now we just have to get over that hump. I'll be better, we'll all be better as a unit. The next time I'm talking to ya'll here, I'll be a one-time NBA champion."

Jimmy Butler was in China to promote his partnership and signature shoe with Li Ning. The Miami Heat superstar has been with the Chinese shoe company since 2020 when he signed a multiyear deal after leaving Air Jordan Brand.

Miami Heat continue pursuit of Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard prefers to get traded to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat received positive news when Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard reportedly prefers to get traded to Miami and team up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Miami and Portland are reportedly involved in trade talks but no deal has been made. The Trail Blazers are looking for multiple first-round picks and are not interested in the Heat's package that includes Tyler Herro.

There were rumors that Miami is looking for a third team interested in Herro to get some additional first-round picks to give to Portland. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently reported that the Toronto Raptors are interested in Herro.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also provided an update on Lillard's trade situation. Woj noted that it might take "weeks" or even "months" before the Trail Blazers finally pull the trigger.

- Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now.



- Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat.



