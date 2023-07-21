Austin Reaves names two teams that he considered before signing a $56 million contract with the LA Lakers

Before Austin Reaves signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the LA Lakers, he considered two other teams in free agency. Reaves was coming off the best season of his career and was the Lakers' breakout star in the playoffs.

In an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Matt Barnes asked Reaves if he was looking at other teams besides the Lakers this summer. The star guard admitted that he wanted to return to the team but a couple of NBA teams showed interest in him.

"I really wanted to be in LA the whole time," Reaves said. "There's a couple of situations that were close but like I said, I wanted to be in LA. LA feels like home to me. That's where I really wanted to be. ... Houston before the Fred (Van Vleet deal) and then San Antonio." (4:54 - 5:14)

The Houston Rockets were looking for a combo guard to help run their young offense and went with Fred VanVleet. Austin Reaves would have been a nice addition to their core but he was not experienced enough to be a mentor to his peers.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs were looking for nothing specific in free agency. They brought back Tre Jones to a two-year deal so he'll be their starting point guard. Reaves could have gotten the job if he signed there and teamed up with Victor Wembanyama.

In the end, Reaves returned to the Lakers as quite possibly their third-best player. He was the team's third-best player in the playoffs behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James. He outplayed D'Angelo Russell, who signed a new two-year contract to stay.

Austin Reaves to represent Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves will continue to have a busy summer after being named to Team USA's 12-man roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reaves will make his international debut in next month's tournament in the Philippines.

It was an easy decision for Team USA head coach Steve Kerr to add the LA Lakers guard to the team. Kerr had first-hand knowledge of how good Reaves was during their second-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

"For me, after watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the western conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice," Kerr told the media last week. "I think Austin is one of the rising young players in this league. What you look for in FIBA is versatility.

"You want size defensively, the ability to switch and guard multiple positions, and you want playmaking. You want guys who can make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers." (h/t Silver Screen and Roll)

