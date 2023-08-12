Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5: Exact release time, preview, where to watch, and more

Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 5, which by sticking to its schedule, should have been released on August 6, 2023, will air on Sunday, August 13. The previous week, fans of Zom 100 received a special episode, 100 Things You Need To Prepare To Run Away From Zombies, a talk show featuring the primary cast and staff of the anime.

The fifth episode, titled “Hero of the Dead,” given the two-week delay, has become one of the most anticipated installments that fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for. To keep the enthusiasm intact among the zombie fanatics, the anime dropped a few preview stills of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 5, which sees Akira going all in with his unique superhero suit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 to see Akira’s greatest battle of all time

Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 5 will be released in the U.S. on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu will be the only platform where the episode will simul release without any 30-minute delay, comprised with subtitles.

Fans outside Japan can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Below are the exact release date and timings of episode 5 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

British Summer Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:30 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Philippines time: 5 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Brazil Time: 6 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time: 3 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 preview

Kencho's new blonde hair as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 preview (Image via Bug Films/Kotaro Takata/Haro Aso)

Akira's sketch of him being a superhero, as seen in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode five preview (Image via Bug Films/Kotaro Takata/Haro Aso)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 5 has recently dropped a few preview stills from the episode showing a glimpse at what comes next for Akira and Kencho. The duo will be embarking on a new mission, which will eventually become their worst nightmare.

However, given the horrors, they faced last time when they headed out to get themselves a wide TV, nothing is stopping Akira and Kencho from doing what they want to do in the zombie-infested world.

The revealed official preview stills give the first look at Kencho’s unique transformation, where he finally dyed his hair blonde, completing one of his wishes from his portion of the bucket list.

Akira's superhero suit, as seen in Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode 5 preview (Image via Bug Films/Kotaro Takata/Haro Aso)

Shizuka Mikazuki's return, as seen in Zom 100: bucket List of the Dead episode five preview (Image via Bug Films/Kotaro Takata/Haro Aso)

Another preview visual shows Akira passionately sharing his aspiration with Kencho, unveiling a roughly sketched image of himself donning a superhero costume, symbolizing his dream of becoming a hero. The third preview shows that Akira is serious about his goals, as he is revealed to be wearing a unique superhero costume, which in reality, is a scuba diving suit.

Akira was shown saving a girl from something that is presumably more horrifying than the zombies. The final sneak-peak into the episode rekindles fan excitement by confirming Shizuka Mikazuki’s return. Her reappearance hints at a promising addition to Akira’s team, sparking hopeful anticipation.

Stay tuned for more Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.