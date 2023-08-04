Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live action: Complete list of cast, where to watch the film, plot, and more

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a manga series that recently gained attention when the anime adaptation was first introduced. While zombie anime and manga series aren’t particularly new in any way, this title had a rather refreshing take on this genre. A corporate slave finally breaks free of his shackles due to a zombie outbreak.

There was a massive uproar within the anime and manga community when Netflix announced a live-action adaptation. While live-action adaptations of anime and manga series don’t particularly have the best track record, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead certainly piqued the interest of the animanga community when the trailer was first launched.

Since then, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has garnered a large fanbase. It is the perfect time to look at the cast and staff responsible for the production and the movie.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action movie cast and staff

Main Cast

Eiji Akaso - Akira Tendo

Mai Shiraishi - Shizuka Mikazuki

Shuntaro Yanagi - Kenichiro Ryuzaki

Kazuki Kitamura - Gonzo Kosugi

Aside from the main cast, popular actors such as Ichikawa Yui, Mayo Kawasaki, Akari Hayami, and Miwako Kakei will be present in the movie. The aforementioned actors will play minor supporting roles in the film.

Staff

Yusuke Ishida is the director of the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action movie. Yusuke Ishida made a name for himself by directing popular Japanese titles such as Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman, Afro Tanaka, Re: Mind, and Nokon Kiddo: Bokura no Gemushi.

The writers for this movie include the original creators - Haro Aso (manga author) and Kotaro Takata (manga illustrator. Additionally, the writing team included Tatsuro Mishima as well. Members of the anime and manga community might recognize this name, as he was involved in the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho as a writer.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie was produced by Akira Morii. He was also involved in the production of the live-action adaptations of Assassination Classroom and Alice in Borderland. Satoru Tanaka was the cinematographer and has previously worked on the live-action adaptation of Inuyashiki.

Streaming platform

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a live-action film that is a Netflix original title, meaning that fans can only watch this movie on Netflix.

It is noteworthy to mention that the movie will not be available for free. If interested viewers want to watch the film, they must subscribe to the streaming platform's paid services.

Plot in brief

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead revolves around a 24-year-old Japanese corporate slave named Akira Tendo. His life is rather monotonous, and he detests his work life. What was once a role he dreamed of is now something he hates. The woman he is in love with also has an affair with her boss.

One morning, the usual dreadful routine ceased when Akira Tendo was in the midst of a zombie outbreak. He is free from the hellish life he once lived and now has a bucket list for himself before the zombies get to him.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

