Is Zom 100 anime canon to the manga? Explained 

The Zom 100 anime has released only two episodes as of this writing, and is already proving to be a hit in the anime community. The story of Akira Tendo and his second chance at life because of a zombie apocalypse has resonated with a lot of people out there, which is why the anime has gained so much attention. However, there are also questions regarding the canon.

Just because an anime is an adaptation of a manga series, as is usually the case, it doesn't really mean that it is going to adhere strictly to the source material. However, it is important to analyze each situation as a case-by-case scenario and that should be done with the Zom 100 anime as well, which so far, seems to be sticking to the original story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zom 100 anime and the manga.

Explaining the Zom 100 anime and whether it's canon or not

The premise

The Zom 100 anime (Image via Bug Films).

The Zom 100 anime, with the entire title being Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, tells the story of 24-year-old Akira Tendo, whose life is at a very low point. His social life is non-existent, his job is boring, and he doesn't have any goals for the future. However, everything changes when a zombie apocalypse takes place, changing Japan's entire status quo.

In this context, while a lot of people are scared and in danger of losing their lives, Akira sees it as a second chance. He no longer is tied to conventional rules and can do what he wants before his time to die comes. Therefore, he makes a list of one-hundred things he wants to do before dying, kick-starting the events of the series.

As the series progresses, Akira meets a lot of different people, goes through a lot of adventures, and deals with the threat of the zombies, thus turning the story into a manga and anime where the focus is on the joy of living and having no regrets.

The Zom 100 anime's canon status

Akira in the anime (Image via Bug Films).

As mentioned earlier, just because it is an adaptation of a manga series, it doesn't mean that it is going to adhere heavily to the manga. Perhaps the biggest example of this notion in recent times is the Tokyo Ghoul anime, which moved away heavily from the manga, causing a lot of backlash from the people that read the source material.

So, how much is the Zom 100 anime adhering to the manga? As of this writing, only two episodes have been released, so is hard to gauge how much they are going to stay faithful to the source material. Regardless, so far Bug Films have stuck to the manga, following the vast majority of the scenes.

There isn't any major difference between the anime and the manga, with the former following the formula that made the latter work. In fact, that can be one of the main reasons why the series has had such a positive reception so far: because it has remained loyal to the concept that author Haro Aso created.

Final thoughts

The zombie apocalypse in the anime (Image via Bug Films).

Zom 100 has become one of the most popular anime debuts so far this summer and is poised to achieve a lot more with the coming episodes. And at least based on what the series has given the audience so far, it seems that is going to stick faithfully to the source material in the manga, which is something that could be the best course of action.

