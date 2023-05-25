10 anime that failed its audience with terrible decisions

Manga and anime are some of the most interesting mediums of storytelling that one can come across. Japan has created a unique and intricate art style that has captivated billions of people across the world. Today, their popularity has grown exponentially, and there is a plethora of options when it comes to manga and anime.

More often than not, anime series are usually adaptations of existing manga series. While there are plenty of good animated adaptations, a few series managed to upset the fanbase while adapting the source material.

Tokyo Ghoul and 9 other anime series that disappointed the fanbase

1) Berserk (2016)

Berserk manga is a cult classic that has garnered a fanbase that is not only large but also incredibly dedicated. However, the 2016 animated adaptation of the series left the fanbase furious due to the execution.

There was heavy usage of CGI, and the animation was extremely subpar, especially when we compare it to the source material. The anime failed to capture the late Kentaro Miura’s intricate art style. Berserk 2016 failed considerably, and the fanbase has yet to watch a good adaptation of the manga.

2) Akame ga Kill

Akame ga Kill had a rather decent source material. The animated adaptation did a solid job with the first half of the series, and there weren’t any pacing issues, either. However, the second half of the anime was quite bad. The ending of the series was rushed quite a bit, and the conclusion felt rather underwhelming. The pacing issue alone had a considerable negative impact on the series.

3) Most Junji Ito adaptations

If you’re a fan of horror manga, then Junji Ito is a name you’re familiar with. There isn’t a single mangaka that has managed to captivate the horror manga fanbase like Junji Ito has. He is known for his rather creepy art style and suspense-filled plot, which makes his works a treat to read.

However, most of his works’ adaptations so far haven’t been able to replicate his art style. Therefore, the final result is lackluster, and fans prefer reading the manga. We are yet to come across a good anime adaptation of one of Junji Ito’s works.

4) Shaman King

Shaman King is slightly obscure, and there might not be many people from the animanga community who have watched this series. However, this series had a great manga, and the first few episodes seemed promising.

However, this series also suffered from poor pacing during a few episodes, which seemed to have disappointed fans slightly. While the anime adaptation isn’t terrible, it could have improved the pacing by adapting fewer chapters for certain episodes.

5) Umineko When They Cry

Umineko When They Cry is another popular manga series that garnered a dedicated fanbase. Fans believe the manga is incredibly interesting since it is an intricate murder mystery plot featuring complex characters and decent character development.

However, the anime failed to grasp the essence of the manga, and the result wasn’t a replica of the manga/visual novel. Fans believe that the anime should have adapted the visual novel/manga more faithfully.

6) Gantz

Anyone who’s read Gantz manga has not been impressed with how the animated adaptation was made. First and foremost, there were plenty of plot inconsistencies throughout the manga. Another thing that seemed to annoy the fanbase was the ending.

The anime adaptation deviated from the source material and featured an ending original to the animated adaptation. This was far worse than the one shown in the manga, and therefore, fans seemed to be quite upset with this decision.

7) Tokyo Ghoul

This is a bit of a hot take, given the sheer popularity of Tokyo Ghoul. Plenty of fans have watched the animated adaptation and haven’t taken a look at the source material. There were many issues while adapting this manga series.

A lot of material was cut out during the adaptation, and the overall flow of the plot was botched. Furthermore, there was quite a bit of anime original content which manga fans didn’t appreciate. An incomplete adaptation of the manga was the biggest letdown.

8) Rosario + Vampire

One of the main issues that one could encounter with the animated version of the manga is that it focuses on a particular element of the story while leaving out the rest. The anime focused on the harem aspect of the plot and prioritized it since it was a tested formula that attracted plenty of people. However, this was done at the cost of the smooth flow of the story and organic character development.

9) Promised Neverland season 2

Season 2 of Promised Neverland received a lot of hate. Fans were rightfully annoyed with the animation studio since they skipped one of the most beloved story arcs in the series - the Godly Pond arc. This arc had great pacing and featured important plot points, which were required to progress the plot smoothly. However, the second season skipped this arc, and the story felt rushed.

10) Pandora Hearts

Pandora Hearts failed primarily in two areas when we compare the manga and the anime. Those who read the manga expected a visual appeal in the animated version comparable to the manga. However, the animation was slightly lackluster.

Furthermore, the animated version had an original ending, completely deviating from the manga’s storyline midway. Fans hope for another reboot since the source material was extremely fun to read.

There are certain guidelines that most animation studios follow after repeated trial and error methods. One of the most important things to do is understand the essence of the manga and attempt to replicate it in the anime.

Plenty of elements could negatively impact the viewer’s experience, such as pacing, animation quality, use of CGI, and so on. The aforementioned series are just a few examples of how some bad decisions ruined the overall experience.

