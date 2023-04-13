Berserk Manga announces its return in April 2023 with a new instalment 

On April 28, a new chapter of the dark epic manga Berserk will be released, transporting us to the world of Guts, Griffith, and Casca. After the death of the series' creator Kentaro Miura, many people feared that the Band of the Hawk's narrative would remain incomplete.

However, to continue the story, author Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga used notes and chats of the late artist. While it might not be as climactic as the original ending that Miura would have written, it will provide a conclusion to the long-running saga of Guts and Griffith, which has been regarded as one of the grittiest pieces of fantasy media, period.

What to expect from the final Berserk chapter

Color page too. "Berserk" by Kentarou Miura will resume in the upcoming Young Animal issue 9-10/2023 out April, 28.Color page too. https://t.co/jHKx2Cx5pH

The new chapter of the manga will release in Japan on April 28 later this month, according to Young Animal, the manga publisher that has been printing the Guts saga for years. The Black Swordsman may be at his darkest moment, as the last chapter of the manga saw Guts struggle after Griffith had Casca in his grasp.

Given what has been happening under Mouri and Gaga, it goes without saying that the manga will return in a melancholic manner. The manga's new creative team hasn't specified how many more chapters will be added to conclude Guts' journey, but it is clear that the series is nearing its "endgame" at this point.

Some fans have been waiting decades to learn how the Band of the Hawk's story will conclude as the manga originally debuted in the 1980s. It would be intriguing to see if Guts has any chance of eventually murdering his former comrade, given the number of cards Griffith has in his hand. The conclusion to the story will hopefully mark a fitting end and honour Miura's legacy.

What Berserk the manga is about

StarForger @forger_star @MangaMoguraRE Everyday I thank god to be a Berserk fan @MangaMoguraRE Everyday I thank god to be a Berserk fan 🙏 https://t.co/4FZUjSGXQG

The setting of Berserk is influenced by mediaeval Europe. It centres around the life of Guts, an orphaned mercenary warrior, and Griffith, the commander of a mercenary band called the Band of the Hawk (鷹の団 Taka no Dan?). As he ages, Guts, from a lonesome youngster, transforms into a man who recognises the significance of camaraderie.

The story combines aspects of both fantasy and horror, as it explores both the best and worst of human nature. Despite its less-than-stellar anime adaptations, the manga has remained popular throughout the ages, serving as a testament to Miura's amazing storytelling skill.

