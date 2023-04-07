Where to watch Berserk? Streaming details explored

The dark storyline, multiple adaptations, and incomplete manga of the Berserk series make it difficult for new fans to get into it. While some of these anime adaptations have been lauded for their faithfulness to the original storyline, others have received the short end of the stick, both with regard to audience reactions and production quality.

The story has been further complicated by the untimely death of the mangaka Kentaro Miura, which devastated international audiences worldwide. Despite that, the payoff for getting into the series is worth it. This article hopes to dispel any inhibitions new fans might have for the series by delving into the streaming details and sites to watch the anime.

Where can fans watch Berserk, and in what order

The source material is so amazing that the fandom still maintains that there isn't a fully faithful anime adaptation. However, there is one unanimous opinion on the best possible way to get about the series: consider all the anime series. The Kenpuu Denki Berserk of 1997 is a relevant starting point if fans want to witness the horror of the Eclipse Arc. This can be viewed on YouTube for free.

From there, fans can move on to the three movies of the Golden Age arc. Watch it in the following order:

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King Movie (2012) Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II – The Battle for Doldrey Movie (2012)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent Movie (2013)

The new adaptation (2016) and its sequel/season 2 from 2017 are the obvious next choices, while fans can conclude their viewing with The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition, released in 2022. The Golden Age sagas and the other adaptations after the 1997 Kenpuu Denki can be streamed on Crunchyroll. It is unknown if the mangaka will ever fully realize his vision on screen.

All about Berserk, the manga

Kentaro Miura Art ⚔ @berserkartvault Kentaro Miura laughing whilst hiding his smile during the Great Berserk Exhibition Interview Kentaro Miura laughing whilst hiding his smile during the Great Berserk Exhibition Interview https://t.co/7WLfFFYpdK

The main character in the story starts out as a sullen, battle-oriented anime stereotype but changes when he meets the girl of his dreams. A mercenary named Guts spends a third of the Berserk tale striving to survive the atrocities of battle. The story deviates into the supernatural, hellish, and cruel, adding otherworldly monsters to the mix owing to the God Hand. The manga is advertised as a political drama.

However, the dark tone that covers the story is more of what it's known for. Fans are drawn in by everything that comes after the notorious Eclipse moment in its famous arc, yet it's a strange place to start, given how much context and canon will be lost in favor of violence.

The relationship between charismatic villain Griffith and the black swordsman Guts propels the plot forward. The otaku community hails it as one of the best hero-villain relationships in all of the media.

Brandon Acosta 🇵🇷 @KinglyRed Berserk is about a guy facing the absolute worst the world has to offer and still struggling to open up and find hope. It's not for everyone but it's undeniably one of the greatest stories ever told.



I'll never forget how this panel made me feel when I read it for the first time Berserk is about a guy facing the absolute worst the world has to offer and still struggling to open up and find hope. It's not for everyone but it's undeniably one of the greatest stories ever told.I'll never forget how this panel made me feel when I read it for the first time https://t.co/AdQcMLefXm

One of the most popular manga series of all time, the series had sold over 55 million copies, including digital versions, by October 2022. In 2002, it won the Award for Excellence at the sixth Tezuka Osamu Culture Prize ceremony. Despite Miura's passing, his Young Anima team has sworn to finish his unfinished magnum opus, providing light at the end of a dark tunnel.

