Is Giselle a man or a woman in Bleach Anime? Gender explained

The renowned mangaka Tite Kubo has penned and illustrated a wide range of characters in his magnum opus, Bleach, and one of them is Giselle Gewelle, the Sternritter Z for The Zombie. First introduced as one of the Bambi sisters, Giselle's appearance and personality intrigued fans the most.

Her erratic or whimsical nature captivated the community and made her an interesting character on-screen. However, appearances can be deceiving, and it applies perfectly to Giselle. In the Thousand Year Blood War arc, the true identity of the Quincy was revealed. As such, fans have been asking, Is Giselle a man or a woman?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach.

Giselle is biologically male, but she identifies herself as a female in Bleach

Expand Tweet

Giselle was revealed to be a man in terms of biological construction. However, as it's apparent in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, she prefers to identify as a woman. In chapter 588 of Tite Kubo's manga, the 3rd Seat officer of the 11th Division, Yumichika Ayasegawa, noticed a 'manly stench' emitting from Giselle.

This revelation shocked many fans who previously felt that the Sternritter Z was biologically a female. Later, in chapter 591 of Bleach, the Arrancar Charlotte also commented on the close resemblance between him and Giselle. Based on their interactions, it seemed as if the Sternritter had concealed her biological s*x as a male.

Giselle, as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Apart from Yumichika or Charlotte, no one identified Giselle as male. For example, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, who fought against her, never used male pronouns to call the Sternriter. Similarly, the other Quincy girls, such as Liltotto, Meninas, and Candice, didn't identify Giselle as a man.

So, were Yumichika and Charlotte mistaken? On being asked in Tite Kubo's Fanclub whether Giselle was a man or a woman, the author answered that the Sternritter was biologically male.

Giselle, the Sternritter Z (Image via Pierrot)

It should be noted that there's a difference between a person's biological construction and their gender. It is established that the concept of gender refers to the socially constructed characteristics of men and women. On the other hand, s*x refers to a person's physiological or biological construction.

While Tite Kubo has confirmed that Giselle is biologically male, he didn't say that her 'gender' was masculine. It has been noticed that throughout the Thousand Year Blood War arc in Bleach, Giselle identifies herself as a woman, and she gets irked when being called a man by Yumichika and Charlotte.

It doesn't matter whether she is biologically male because she identifies as a woman. Moreover, her Quincy sisters perhaps acknowledge her identity and prefer to call her using female pronouns. There's also a possibility that Mayuri Kurotsuchi knew the Sternritter's biological s*x but preferred to keep quiet about it.

Expand Tweet

Notably, a portion of the fandom believes Giselle to be a transwoman based on the biological and social attributes of the Sternritter. Nonetheless, it has to be said that Sternritter Z is an intriguing character.

Although her biological construction reveals her to be a man, socially, she is a woman because she identifies herself as such. Ultimately, it would be safe to say that Giselle's gender is female.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.