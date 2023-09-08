Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw The Restaurant Owners Union organize an eating contest to invite people back into the village. However, upon learning that Shui and the Band of Gluttons would take part in the contest, Boxxo helped the organizers. Nevertheless, Shui won the contest and got to keep Boxxo for 24 hours. Using this opportunity, she used Boxxo's services to feed and bathe the children that were stuck in Origin Stratum.

Lammis and Boxxo may head on a scary mission in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Lammis as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11, is titled The Dead's Lament Stratum. It will be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

Episode 11 of Reborn as a Vending Machine will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 a.m., Wednesday, September 13

Central Standard Time: 7 a.m., Wednesday, September 13

Eastern Standard Time: 8 a.m., Wednesday, September 13

British Standard Time: 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 13

Central European Time: 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 13

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 13

Philippine Standard Time: 9 p.m., Wednesday, September 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 13

Dead Demon Child as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11 will first be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS NTV and AT-X. At the same time, it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will be available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10

Boxxo as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 10, titled Gastric Measures, saw The Restaurant Owners Union organize an eating contest to help invite people back into their village. That's when they found out that Shui and the Band of Gluttons were set to take part in the competition. Fearing that the organizers would not be able to arrange enough food for the contest, Boxxo helped them out by providing soft drinks for contestants to eat during the contest.

That said, Shui won the contest and was awarded access to Boxxo for 24 hours. She then took Boxxo and Lammis to the Origin Startum and used Boxxo's abilities to feed and bathe the children at the orphanage there. Shui later revealed that the Origin Startum had become a place where the children of lost adventurers would end up staying.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11?

Lammis as seen in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11, titled The Dead's Lament Stratum, will see the Menagerie of Fools go on a new mission that will see them encounter the dead. Lammis will be terrified on this mission due to the presence of dead demons and other bone demons. Boxxo is set to observe Lammis and possibly take care of her. However, one night, Boxxo will end up meeting a dead child demon in front of the inn.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.