Reborn as a Vending Machine announces debut with a new trailer

The brand new Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime from Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ recently released a full-length official trailer that features all of the series' key figures. Although the new trailer is similar to the one that debuted in March, some frames were added in the latter part, and the release date was also disclosed.

The series' main characters were also featured in a key image that was shared along with the new trailer. In addition, the new trailer included the opening theme song, Fanfare, by BRADIO for fans to enjoy. BRADIO is known for many of their hit opening theme songs, such as those heard in Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! and Death Parade.

The new anime Reborn as a Vending Machine is based on the same-named Japanese light novel series written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Katowho, and it follows the titular character, who is reborn as a sentient vending machine in a fantastic dungeon world after being crushed to death by a vending machine.

The new anime Reborn as a Vending Machine is set to be released in July 2023

Release date, trailer, and staff members

The news that Reborn as a Vending Machine would be getting an anime adaptation came out in August 2022. Since then, a trailer was released in March with the announcement that the anime would premiere in July 2023, making it a part of the summer anime list for 2023, but no official date was provided. However, with the release of the official promotional video on May 24, 2023, the producers confirmed that the new anime adaptation Reborn as a Vending Machine will premiere on July 5, 2023.

As the trailer for Reborn as a Vending Machine was released, it began with Hakkon (Boxxo), the series' main character. In the trailer, it was demonstrated how Boxxo was involved in an accident and transformed into a vending machine. Another significant character, Lammis, was also depicted in the trailer as caring for Boxxo.

Not only that, but the trailer took viewers to a fantasy adventure land full of almost all of the series' major characters, including Hyurumi, Shui, Kerioiru, Director Bear, and others. Not only that, but the trailer also showed the monster and Lammis getting ready to fight.

As mentioned earlier, the promotional video also included a key image of the Reborn as a Vending Machine's anime character. Noriaki Akitaya, who is best known for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Ayakashi Triangle, and many other works, is the director of the anime series. The series scripts are written by Tatsuya Takahashi, who is best known for Highschool of the Dead.

In addition, Masayuki Takahashi, known for Black Clover, serves as the assistant director of Reborn as a Vending Machine, and Fumiyuki Go, known for Log Horizon, No Gun Life, and Overlord, serves as the sound director. Yuta Uraki and Keita Takahashi are the composers of the music. The music in Takusareta Omoi-hen is the most famous work by Yuta Uraki.

The cast of Reborn as a Vending Machine

The new anime Reborn as a Vending Machine features a long list of cast members, including Jun Fukuyami as Hakkon (Boxxo) and Kaede Hondo as Lammis. Fans will recall Jun from his other roles in Kingdom as Ei Sei, Bungo Stray Dogs as Ango Sakaguchi, and Yuri!!! on Ice as Takeshi Nishigori, among other shows, while Kaede will be recognized for her work in Dr Stone: New World as Kirisame and Ya Boy Kongming as Eiko Tsukimi, among other shows.

Shiki Aoki as Hyurumi, Miyu Tomita as Shui, Ai Kayano as Firumina, and Atsushi Miyauchi as Director Bear are among the other voice actors for the Reborn as a Vending Machine anime. While Miyu is recognized for her roles as Akane Yamamoto in Haikyu To the Top and Miko Iino in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Shiki is best known for his roles as Homura Kogetsu in Edens Zero and in Cardfight Vanguard GZ.

The voice of Kerioiru will be provided by Kazuya Nakai, who also provided the voices of Ryuji Suguro in Blue Exorcist and Kanzo Mogi in Death Note. Atsushi is known for Vinsmoke Niji in One Piece, whereas Kayano is known for Serendine in Magi: Adventure of Sinbad. Finally, Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia, played by Daiki Yamashita, will voice Aka, while Shiro and Michelle will be voiced by Junya Enoki and Takuya Eguchi, respectively.

Takuya is known for Loid Forger in SpyxFamily while Junya is known for Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen. The cast list mentioned above has the fanbase excited for the Reborn as a Vending Machine anime's debut.

Synopsis of Reborn as a Vending Machine anime

Reborn as a Vending Machine revolves around an unnamed Japanese vending machine otaku who is crushed to death by a falling vending machine. However, he soon discovers himself reincarnated as a sentient vending machine (Boxxo) in a dungeon in a fantasy world. There, he is able to see and hear but is immobile; his speech is limited, and he learns that in this new form, he can dispense any item he had purchased in his previous life and can turn those sales into points, which allows him to continue to exist.

In addition, he has the ability to use extra coins to upgrade his vending machine body, choose the products he stocks and their prices, and use some magical powers, such as creating a force field to defend himself. But as he nears his inevitable wilderness impasse, Lammis, a young, active hunter girl, comes into view.

As Lammis was hungry, the vending machines distributed some of the food to the ravenous Lammis, and the two quickly became friends. Later, both will travel to the world's dungeons, but they will encounter strange people and terrifying creatures along the way. It will be interesting to see how the story of the anime develops.

