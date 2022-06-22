10 best female characters in Haikyuu!!, ranked

Although Haikyuu!! is an anime that primarily focuses on the antics of male volleyball players, there are also a few interesting female characters on the show. They don't get as much focus as Shōyō Hinata and the gang, but they still play memorable roles in the series.

It's also pretty easy to rank the top few best female characters in Haikyuu!! since it primarily revolves around screentime and their importance in the series.

Haikyuu!! is a series full of fun and memorable characters, so it's worth highlighting some of them here.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Saeko Tanaka, Alisa Haiba and 8 other impactful female characters in Haikyuu!!

10) Natsu Hinata

Shōyō Hinata's little sister was primarily seen as a little girl who got interested in volleyball, thanks to her brother's love for the sport.

Natsu Hinata is, by no means, a major character, but she allows fans of the series to see a different side of Shōyō in the few scenes they have together.

By the end of the series, she ends up playing volleyball for Niiyama High, although fans of the series don't get to see her skills in the sport.

9) Mika Yamaka

Mika and her boyfriend, Suguru (Image via Production I.G)

Considering how unlikable Suguru Daishō can sometimes be in Haikyuu!!, it's pretty impressive to see him in a better light when he's around Mika Yamaka.

Mika was his girlfriend, and the two broke up due to Suguru's focus on volleyball. However, they would later reconcile, leading to her wanting him to teach her volleyball.

Mika's character largely revolves around Suguru, making her not quite as entertaining as some of the other women on this list.

8) Madoka Yachi

Hitoka's mom (Image via Production I.G)

Adult female characters seldom get any screentime in Haikyuu!!. It's not too different with Madoka Yachi, but she still plays an instrumental role in helping her daughter, Hitoka, develop as a character. Her role in the anime is set in the Tokyo Expedition Arc, where it seems like she's a cold mother to Hitoka.

This changes in one of the last scenes Haikyuu!! fans see Madoka, where she is seen helping her daughter create a poster related to donations for Karasuno's boy volleyball team.

Madoka may have had a small role in the series, but it had a significant impact on Hitoka becoming more confident.

7) Alisa Haiba

Alisa is a fun female character who, sadly, doesn't get too much screentime (Image via Production I.G)

Alisa Haiba is one of the few female characters who gets some screentime to provide some support for a non-Karasuno team. She is Lev's older sister and is tall, just like him (with her being almost 5'10'').

There are times when she can act a little bit silly, like assuming Akane is in love with Lev or seeing Lev mess up a few plays. These moments help add some comedic elements to some otherwise serious matches.

Apart from that, Alisa is essentially a glorified cheerleader for Nekoma and is often seen alongside Akane in the anime.

6) Akane Yamamoto

An example of her cheering her team on (Image via Production I.G)

Expositional characters with a lot of energy are an interesting mix, but Akane Yamamoto makes it work. She basically cheers for Taketora Yamamoto's matches and interacts with the aforementioned Alisa Haiba in Haikyuu!!.

It's nice to see some supporting characters for schools other than Karasuno, especially since those schools tend to get far less development by comparison.

Akane continues to cheer for her team throughout the Tokyo Nationals Arc, although that ends when Karasuno defeats them.

5) Kanoka Amanai

Moments before this scene was a slight fantasy from Nishinoya (Image via Production I.G) )

Ryūnosuke Tanaka has many ties to female characters in Haikyuu!!, with Kanoka Amanai being a prime example. She was Tanaka's childhood friend and was featured in the Tokyo Nationals Arc. In the arc, she revealed that Tanaka helped her out against bullies in the past.

Kanoka gains confidence in her tall height due to Tanaka's interactions with her, leading viewers to see her as she appears in the present day. Unfortunately, she would become heartbroken by the end of the arc as she and Tanaka don't quite work well together due to some misunderstandings.

Kanoka is also one of the few volleyball players who still play the sport post-timeskip, as she was involved in the Japan Women's National Team in the Olympics.

4) Yui Michimiya

Yui was a fun female character who was sadly underutilized (Image via Production I.G)

The female volleyball team at Karasuno got substantially less screentime compared to the boys' team. Unsurprisingly, it means that many of the characters on the team don't have much of a personality and often go by unnoticed.

However, Yui is, by far, the most important member of that team in Haikyuu!!. She was the team's captain and was devastated when her team lost in the preliminaries. She retired from being the captain, and fans of the series only saw her a few more times after that loss.

Usually, Yui is in some shipping scenes with Daichi, even giving him a charm for good luck.

3) Saeko Tanaka

Saeko playing the taiko drum (Image via Production I.G)

Some anime fans like bad girls, and Saeko Tanaka certainly fits the bill (as far as Haikyuu!! characters go). She has a reckless and headstrong attitude that makes her stand out compared to some of the more demure female cast. As she is Ryūnosuke Tanaka's sister, it's only natural that she would often appear when he plays for Karasuno High.

Saeko tries to help the boys however she can, ranging from questionable driving to playing the taiko drum to motivate them.

2) Kiyoko Shimizu

A source of inspiration for the boys in Karasuno High's volleyball team (Image via Production I.G)

Kiyoko Shimizu is the manager of the Karasuno boys' volleyball team is, unsurprisingly, one of the best female characters in Haikyuu!!.

Kiyoko was the first major female character in the series, often inspiring the boys in Karasuno High and being known for her beauty. She later recruited Hitoka to fill in for her eventual absence the following year (due to graduation).

Due to her role in the Karasuno boys' volleyball team, Kiyoko gets far more screentime than other non-Karasuno characters. She's usually not in the spotlight, but she serves as a nice supporting character.

Plus, some fans of Haikyuu!! love her serious yet mysterious personality. They made it especially clear when they saw Yūji Terushima harassing her, given how annoyed they were by it.

1) Hitoka Yachi

Hitoka Yachi underwent a great deal of growth in Haikyuu!! (especially for a female character). She started off timid, insecure and knew next-to-nothing about volleyball before becoming a more competent volleyball manager with some confidence in herself.

She's a fun character relevant in several major arcs, so it's not like she has much competition to be one of the best female characters in Haikyuu!!.

It also helps that Hitoka is close to several fan favorites like Hinata and Kageyama while not seeming redundant or useless compared to other characters in the series.

