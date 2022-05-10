10 anime moms who went the distance for their children

Many mothers in anime are biologically related to their children and have raised them since birth. Some characters are not mothers by blood, but have adopted the role and play it exceedingly well.

Regardless of which type, some anime mothers have gone to many extremes, ready to do anything necessary to keep their kids safe.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of amazing anime mothers and contains only one entry per series. The list also features each of the mothers in an unranked format.

10 of the greatest anime moms include Kushina, Chi-Chi, and many more

1) Carla Yaeger (Attack on Titan)

Carla Yaeger is an amazing mother to Eren and caretaker to Mikasa. Although her time in the series was short, she displayed constant concern for Eren's well-being.

When Mikasa revealed his decision to join the scouts, she was angry that he would try and do something so dangerous. After their home crushed her during the fall of Wall Maria, she screamed at both Eren and Mikasa to stay away and get to safety. She always put the needs of Eren and Mikasa before her own.

2) Kushina Uzumaki (Naruto)

Honestly, Kushina needs no introduction. To fans of Naruto, which is a large portion of all anime fans, Kushina is an obvious choice for one of the best mothers in anime.

Prior to the beginning of the anime, Kushina gave birth to Naruto and had the Nine Tails taken out of her body soon after. However, as a result of her powerful Uzumaki life force, she was able to survive for some time after.

She then sacrificed her life alongside Minato to protect newborn Naruto from being killed by Kurama. This also gave Minato enough time to seal half of Kurama inside Naruto and stop the large-scale destruction.

3) Chi-Chi (Dragon Ball)

Chi-Chi is a strict mother. She comes off as rude and demanding as she is always trying to get Gohan and Goten to focus on their studies rather than train with Goku. But at the same time, she loves her kids with all her heart. She pushes her children to be the best they can be and only wants them to succeed in the end.

Even though she seems to hate it when her kids follow Goku into a fight, she cannot be prouder when they come back safe and victorious.

4) Clara Magnolia (Violet Evergarden)

Clara Magnolia is one of the main characters in Violet Evergarden episode 10, the most emotional episode in the anime.

Clara hired Violet to write letters for her due to her terminal illness. She stopped playing and hanging out with her daughter Ann for a while so that she could write a large amount of letters that would span decades. Clara is definitely an anime mother who went above and beyond for her child.

5) Mito Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Although Mito is Gon's aunt, everyone considers her to be his mom. When Gon was only a baby, Ging wanted to take him on his journey as a Hunter; however, Aunt Mito refused to let him do that. She forced him to leave Gon with her and he set off on his adventure alone. Mito then raised Gon for the next 10 years, keeping him safe from the danger he would have faced with Ging.

Mito made the right decision to take Gon from Ging that day. Ging is easily one of the strongest Nen users in the series, but many fans have serious doubts that he will be able to protect Gon properly, especially on the Dark Continent.

6) Akari Kawamoto (March Comes in Like A Lion)

Akari Kawamoto is not the mother, but rather the eldest daughter of the Kawamoto family, Hinata and Momo's older sister. However, she is practically their mother figure.

Her siblings fell into her care after the deaths of their mother and grandmother, with their father walking out on them. She not only acts as a mother figure for her sisters but for Rei Kiriyama, the main character, as well.

7) Inko Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Inko was incredibly distraught when Izuku turned out to be Quirkless. Initially, she was devastated and believed he would never be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a hero.

However, after Izuku got accepted into UA, her feelings towards him received a drastic change. She realized the mistakes she made in the past and started rooting for Izuku with everything she's got.

8) Hana (Wolf Children)

Hana is a powerful character, not in the sense that she can blow up planets with a single blast, but in the way that she is someone to look up to and admire immensely.

After the death of her significant other, she was forced to raise two half-human half-wolf children by herself. Hana struggled as she tried to keep up with her children's wild instincts and shield them from the judgemental eyes of society. Although she struggled in the beginning of Wolf Children, Hana persevered and gave her kids the best life possible in the end.

9) Maquia (Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms)

Maquia never intended to become a mother at age 15, but after finding Ariel alone in the wilderness, she knew what she had to do.

Throughout the course of the movie, Maquia is shown doing her best to raise Ariel in a world she is incredibly unfamiliar with. Like Hana, she struggled, sacrificed, and persevered. In the end, it was all worth it to her as she was successful in giving Ariel a proper childhood.

10) Fortuna (Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World)

Fortuna, nicknamed Mother Fortuna by Emilia, was Emilia's aunt and motherly figure about a century before the start of the Re: Zero anime. As a result of Emilia's birth parents not being in the picture, Fortuna took it upon herself to raise Emilia as best as she could.

Unfortunately, her time with the half-elf was cut short as a result of Pandora deceiving Betelgeuse. She sacrificed her life to give Emilia time to run away and get to safety.

