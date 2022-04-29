5 successful romantic relationships in Naruto (& 5 that don't make sense)

Over the course of the Naruto series, numerous characters have been introduced for the fanbase to adore or detest. Naturally, some of these characters had love interests and even went on to start their own family as well.

That being said, not all romantic relationships make sense on this show, and the fanbase has been quite vocal about it on numerous forums and social media platforms as well.

This article compares some of the romantic relationships presented in the series.

Successful romantic relationships in the Naruto series

1) Minato and Kushina

Minato, Kushina, and Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is one of the most wholesome couples in the Naruto series. They showered Naruto with love and put their lives on the line to save him and the village. The two were in love and barely had any conflicts when married. Minato, despite being the Hokage, spent enough time with Kushina as well. There is no doubt that this is one of the most popular and beloved couples in the Naruto series.

2) Sai and Ino

Sai and Ino are characters that love each other dearly and also find themselves in conflict from time to time. However, they have always managed to find a middle ground to resolve their arguments effectively. This is a couple that most Naruto and Boruto fans like and adore. The two characters also love their child Inojin, who will grow to become a fine gentleman and shinobi in the future.

3) Naruto and Hinata

Naruto and Hinata in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto and Hinata are arguably two of the most popular characters in the entire series. While the couple may have needed a lot of help from Kishimoto to progress their relationship, it seems to be smooth sailing for the time being.

Naruto might not be spending as much time as he should have been, but that doesn’t change the fact that Hinata loves him dearly. He should definitely be spending more time with Himawari and Boruto, especially after everything that has happened to him in the past.

4) Temari and Shikamaru

Temari and Shikamaru (Image via Pierrot)

Temari and Shikamaru are two characters that first met during the chunin exams during the earlier parts of the Naruto series. Shikamaru and his son are absolutely terrified of his wife and that makes for some hilarious scenes in the Boruto series. While the couple might have their differences, they certainly found a way to make things work by finding the middle ground. Sometimes Shikamaru just does whatever he can to avoid a fight since it seems like a bit of a drag.

5) Asuma and Kurenai

Asuma and Kurenai from the Naruto series (Image via Pinterest/alicia8896)

Asuma and Kurenai are characters that are loved by the entire fanbase. Asuma is gentle and kind, but his looks might not suggest that. Kurenai was smitten with him, and she always looked forward to meeting him. Sadly, the series didn’t explore their relationship as much as fans wanted since Asuma died fighting Hidan quite early on in the show.

Romantic relationships that don’t make sense

1) Kaguya and Tenji

Kaguya and Tenji (Image via DevianArt)

This relationship doesn’t make much sense because Tenji decided to marry a celestial being that wasn’t even human. Some fans found this detail a little weird, and some even reduced her identity to just an alien. Due to unavoidable circumstances, Tenji was forced to kill Kaguya to keep a war from breaking out, which is why this romantic relationship was considered far from successful.

2) Mikoto and Fugaku

Rwj @takeshi_walker After all Sasuke's Mom & Dad Fugaku and Mikoto would be fun to play as against Minato and Kushina @Narutovideogame After all Sasuke's Mom & Dad Fugaku and Mikoto would be fun to play as against Minato and Kushina @Narutovideogame https://t.co/lIrET3BSkz

Mikoto and Fugaku were parents of Sasuke and Itachi. Mikoto was a very kind woman and she constantly showered her sons with love and affection. However, Fugaku was always serious and seemed like the type of person who didn’t show his fondness. The series didn’t really explore their relationship much, it was clear that the two characters weren’t extremely happy in the relationship when compared to the likes of Kushina and Minato.

3) Sakura and Sasuke

Sakura and Sasuke in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This is one of those relationships in the series that many people from the fanbase love and adore. But this doesn’t change the fact that Sasuke was someone who repeatedly tried killing Sakura during the course of the series.

Both Kakashi and the protagonist had to save Sakura from Sasuke. Being married to the guy who tried to kill you not once but twice is something that has caught everyone’s attention, and the fans aren’t thrilled with this relationship.

4) Choji and Karui

Choji is a character that is quite laid back and doesn’t fret about the details constantly. The reason why this relationship doesn’t make sense to a lot of people is because Karui is frequently mad at him. The two are always trying to resolve a fight, and this is one of the main reasons this relationship doesn’t make sense. That being said, they raised a daughter who will become a fine shinobi, and she is a great friend to those in need as well.

5) Itachi and Izumi

Itachi and Izumi in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

These two weren’t really a couple, but it was clear that both these characters were in love with each other. While the two could have been in a loving relationship, Itachi chose his path and decided to kill the entire Uchiha clan. He had killed her as well, but before doing so, he had placed her in a Genjutsu in which she had lived her entire life with Itachi and had multiple children with him.

Some of the fans thought that he could have spared her, but that wasn’t the case since he did all of that to protect Sasuke, and he saw that as the only means to achieve peace within Konohagakure.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

