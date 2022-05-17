5 canon relationships in Naruto everybody rooted for (& 5 everyone wanted to break)

Given the duration of the Naruto series, numerous characters were introduced throughout. Naturally, these characters in the show had love interests, and many of these romantic relationships were embraced by the fandom as well.

However, there were a few relationships that didn’t really sit well with the fanbase and received a lot of flak. One of the common reasons for this was poor writing and the lack of development of the relationship itself. Having said, let’s find out more about these relationships in the Naruto series from both ends of the spectrum.

Naruto relationships that fans liked

1) Minato and Kushina

There is no doubt that Minato and Kushina were the most popular couple in the fanbase and everybody certainly rooted for them. However, many were disappointed that the relationship was not developed as much for the fans to witness how they interacted on a daily basis or be privy to the talks that would have taken place between the two.They were extremely kind, gentle and loving parents who went to great lengths to save each others’ lives. Both Minato and Kushina sacrificed their lives in order to save their newborn child, Naruto, and the village.

2) Tsunade and Dan

✿ @resplendentsaku the angst in tsunade and dan's relationship was so sick too the angst in tsunade and dan's relationship was so sick too https://t.co/4QiPbiuJkH

Tsunade is one of the most popular characters in the Naruto series. Everyone knows that Jiraiya loved her but she was in love with Dan. While this relationship didn’t receive much screen time, fans certainly found it wholesome to say the least. A small part of the fanbase wanted to explore the relationship. However, Dan died early in the series, and it was around this time that Tsunade developed a paralyzing fear of blood.

3) Shikamaru and Temari

ShikaTema Love Bot @shikatemabot Temari's gentle gaze towards Shikadai and Shikamaru's proud smile. Everything is perfect ♡ Temari's gentle gaze towards Shikadai and Shikamaru's proud smile. Everything is perfect ♡ https://t.co/PW6CmeKNzw

Shikamaru and Temari make a great couple from an entertainment standpoint. The interaction between the two is extremely amusing, and they surely provide comedy relief from time to time. While they have petty squabbles quite often, they always find a way to resolve their issues and move past it. This is a relationship that the entire fanbase roots for compared to some of the other relationships in the series.

4) Sai and Ino

Sai and Ino are another couple that the fanbase likes. While Sai initially seemed like the type of person who didn’t really have an opinion on anything, he seems to have grown during the course of the series. Whenever they have a disagreement, they try to talk it out and find the best possible solution. Furthermore, they have been excellent parents to Inojin as well. They are both continually concerned about their child's progress and general well-being.

5) Asuma and Kurena

Tong @ Combo Breaker @TongNeverSleeps Asuma and Kurenai was the best love story in Naruto.



Change my mind. Asuma and Kurenai was the best love story in Naruto. Change my mind. https://t.co/nRX5HMk3JU

Asuma and Kurenai had a very wholesome relationship during the earlier parts of Naruto. Unfortunately, Asuma died quite early in the series since he wasn’t able to defeat Hidan. Fans really rooted for the duo since they seemed like a great match. They certainly wanted the Naruto series to explore this relationship further, but were sad to see Asuma go. This is another couple that the fanbase liked unanimously.

Couples that fans didn’t seem to like

1) Naruto and Hinata



While some fans are comfortable with these characters being a couple, the vast majority of them are not, and they have their reasons. The characters didn’t seem to ever dig deep into their relationship and it was quite one-sided for a very long time. Kishimoto himself admitted that the series needed Neji to die in order to bring both of the aforementioned characters together. The Naruto fanbase was certainly not happy with this.

2) Sasuke and Sakura



This is probably one of the worst couples in the entire series. While the entire fanbase might not agree to this, the fact remains that Sasuke tried killing Sakura multiple times. When someone attempts to kill someone, it is extremely difficult for them to develop romantic feelings for that person. Even when Sakura first developed feelings for Sasuke, it was just because he was a popular kid who excelled at the academy. It was more of an infatuation, and the series didn't seem to illustrate why she liked Sasuke in the first place. He changed a lot towards the end of Shippuden, but it was clear that Sakura liked him from the very beginning.

3) Choji and Karui

This is yet another relationship that makes no sense because it appears unhealthy.Choji got together with Karui who hails from Kumogakure. The latter is frequently seen ranting at Choji and is always angered by him for a variety of reasons. Fans believe that this is a relationship that should not have continued because Choji appeared to be on the receiving end quite frequently.

4) Kaguya and Tenji

SasuSakuサスサク Updates @SasuSakuID

I really interest with Kaguya and Lord Tenji Love story



#NARUTO Have any of you Watch the newest episode yet?I really interest with Kaguya and Lord Tenji Love story Have any of you Watch the newest episode yet?I really interest with Kaguya and Lord Tenji Love story😍#NARUTO https://t.co/GFKS9P2o6M

The reason why this relationship is a little weird is because of the fact that Tanji, a human, was romantically interested in an alien. While the two were interested in each other, circumstances led to Tenji ordering his subordinates to kill Kaguya. While fans did not dislike their relationship, it did not make sense and felt forced in order to advance the plot of the Naruto series.

5) Fugaku and Mikoto Uchiha

Fugaku and Mikoto weren’t particularly a bad couple but the fans didn’t really find anything endearing about this relationship. Mikoto was kind and affectionate to her children, but Fugaku never really showed affection to his wife or children. This is a reason why fans thought that there could have been a more suitable person for Mikoto than Fugaku. However, this is just a supposition reached by fans based on the couple's little screen time.

