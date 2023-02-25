Why Naruto let Karui beat him up, explained

Karui Akimichi appeared in Naruto as a Kumogakure kunoichi and a member of Team Samui. She later married Choji Akimichi and moved to Konohagakure, where she joined the Akimichi clan. She is now Chocho's mother.

She once had an unpleasant encounter with Naruto and beat him up. This was after he had become a new hero and people began to see him as a potential Hokage. So why did the yellow-haired protagonist not retaliate?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Naruto.

Naruto chose to take a heavy beating in order to save Sasuke

Why did Karui beat up the young Uzumaki?

Karui punching a badly bruised Naruto as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

Karui, Omoi, and Samui had gone to Leaf Village to inquire about Killer Bee, who had supposedly been kidnapped by Sasuke. This was around the time Sasuke had joined the Akatsuki and was causing havoc in the shinobi world. While Samui went about her own investigation, Karui and Omoi ran into the yellow-haired Uzumaki and attempted to question him about Sasuke.

However, the Uzumaki refused to cooperate, and fans witnessed Karui beating him up. She was determined to exact her sweet revenge. The torture went on for a while, and the young Uzumaki's face was covered in blood and bruises.

Karui was panting, and just as she was about to start another round of beating, Sai, who had been watching the whole thing from his hiding spot, interjected. She then threatened to beat up Sai as well, but Omoi intervened.

Why did Naruto let Karui beat him up?

Karui attacks the yellow-haired protagonist while Omoi stands behind and watches (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karui attacked Naruto for refusing to reveal information about Sasuke. But the young Uzumaki had every right to defend himself and, with his abilities, could have killed her. However, he did not, and decided to get beaten up instead.

Even though Sasuke had instilled hatred in the Killer Bee's students, Naruto could not allow them to take revenge. He had learned from his recent encounter with Pain that the cycle of revenge must be broken because it does not solve problems.

If he told them about Sasuke, they would kill him, resulting in a war between Konoha and Kumogakure. At this point, the nations were still not united and viewed each other with suspicion. Furthermore, the Uzumaki had promised Sakura that he would bring Sasuke back.

Sai stops Karui from attacking the young Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The young Uzumaki's decision to endure the pain in order to break the cycle of hatred not only enabled him to train under Killer Bee, but also helped Sai understand why the yellow-haired Uzumaki and Sakura continued to try to save Sasuke despite his crimes.

Karui, on the other hand, has taken a lot of heat, but she also needed an outlet to vent her frustration. However, it was not as if she did not care, as it was later revealed.

Moreover, the young protagonist's regenerative powers would not have let him get seriously injured.

Poll : 0 votes