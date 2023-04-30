Naruto releases a new visual for Spring 2023 ahead of the Minato manga

Naruto fans are in for a delightful surprise as a new illustration for Spring 2023 has been unveiled ahead of the highly anticipated Minato manga based on Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze. The stunning visual depicts a picturesque scene with sakura flowers, a perfect indication of spring.

The illustration features Minato and Kushina riding on a boat, gazing lovingly at each other as they drift along a river. In the background, another boat carries the third Hokage Hiruzen with his three students, Tsunade, Jiraiya, and Orochimaru, who seem to be enjoying sake and each other's company. The characters' happy expressions and the vibrant colors capture the essence of spring, leaving Naruto fans excited for what's to come.

Naruto fans rejoice ahead of the Minato manga over the new visual's intricate details

The visual showcases the fine details of the characters and their surroundings. Minato and Kushina, the central figures in the illustration, are depicted with gentle and loving expressions, emphasizing the deep bond between them. Minato's iconic yellow hair and Kushina's vibrant red hair contrast beautifully with the soft pink of the Sakura flowers, creating a visually striking scene.

Further adding to the charm of the illustration is the presence of Hiruzen and his students, Tsunade, Jiraiya, and Orochimaru, on a nearby boat. Their relaxed and joyful expressions show them enjoying the festivities of spring, with Jiraiya and Tsunade sharing a toast while Orochimaru looks on. The inclusion of these beloved Naruto characters adds a nostalgic touch to the scene.

And taking home the crown from NARUTO's first-ever worldwide character popularity vote is...



Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)!!!

The announcement of a one-shot manga on the Fourth Hokage has thrilled Naruto fans, especially since it comes after Minato Namikaze won the Narutop99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll. Fans were surprised to see Minato featured in the new illustration, which has only heightened their excitement for the upcoming manga. The series mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto, will create the Minato manga as a testament to the character's enormous popularity with fans.

The character popularity poll saw Minato Namikaze retain his top spot from the midterm report, ultimately garnering a total of 792k votes. While many fans initially thought that Sakura would win the popularity poll due to her strong online presence, Minato managed to secure the most votes. As such, fans are ecstatic about the results, with some even claiming that Minato is the best character in the series. The fact that the upcoming Minato manga will include characters from all three Naruto generations is another factor in the anticipation for it.

The new visual for Spring 2023 ahead of the Minato manga has undoubtedly stirred excitement among Naruto fans. The illustration's idyllic portrayal of Minato, Kushina, and the other characters enjoying spring has warmed the hearts of many. The illustration, combined with Minato's recent victory in the character popularity poll, has set the stage for the upcoming one-shot manga.

As fans eagerly await the release of the Minato manga, they can continue to enjoy the vibrant new visual and speculate about the secret story behind Minato's jutsu that Masashi Kishimoto has hinted at. For fans of Naruto, who are delighted by the upcoming one-shot and the potential for an anime adaptation, the future appears bright.

