Boruto: Why fans are wrong about Hokage Shikamaru, explained

The first chapter of the eagerly anticipated manga Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been released, marking the start of the story following an interesting time skip. The story explores the effects of Eida's ability to alter reality in this new section. A surprising turn of events causes Boruto and Kawaki to experience a situation in which their identities are switched, and Naruto is assumed to be dead.

Notably, Shikamaru has assumed the post of Hokage while Naruto is away, igniting discussions among fans about his qualifications for the job as many believe he does not deserve it.

Shikamaru's traits and accomplishments, however, show that a great Hokage is more than just physically strong. Shikamaru stands out as the top contender among the others because of his abilities and his leadership traits.

Why Shikamaru is a great choice for Hokage in the Boruto series

Shikamaru's outstanding feats and leadership skills

The new development surrounding Shikamaru Nara in the ninjutsu world has been nothing short of extraordinary. He showed exceptional intelligence and strategic judgment from his early days as a genin, which helped him establish himself as a key figure in several missions. His strategic involvement in the Fourth Ninja War showcased his knack for coming up with clever ideas, highlighting his critical importance besides physical might.

Shikamaru, however, is more than just a skilled tactician when it comes to being the Hokage. He is the perfect candidate for leadership because of his aptitude for comprehending difficult circumstances and his ability to make important judgments.

He has demonstrated remarkable diplomatic abilities throughout his adventures, forging partnerships with several ninja communities and winning the respect of his fellow Kages. His connections to other kage may be crucial to preserving Konoha's prominence on the world stage.

Comparing Shikamaru to other candidates

Although some well-known characters like Sakura and Kakashi have admirable skills, their roles and advantages are more closely related to their areas of expertise. Sakura's specialty is medical ninjutsu, and therefore, entrusting her with both medical duties and the position of Hokage might put an excessive amount of pressure on her.

Kakashi, who has a legendary background but has displayed symptoms of waning power after stepping down from the Hokage position, might not be the best option given his age and the changing environment.

Sasuke is no longer a candidate for the position because of his involvement in Boruto's situation. The requirements of becoming a Hokage collide with his particular circumstances and objectives.

Shikamaru's deep ties to Naruto are an obvious factor that solidifies him as a leading contender for Hokage. Shikamaru has accompanied Naruto on all of their missions and has heaps of knowledge about his goals and values. This familiarity guarantees a seamless transfer and the upkeep of the reputation Naruto worked so hard to establish.

Release date of Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Chapter 2

On September 21, 2023, Japan and other countries will see the publication of chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Here's the release schedule of the chapter based on different countries:

Japan – 12 am JST on September 21, 2023

Brazil – 12 pm BRT on September 20, 2023

U.S.A – 10 am CDT (or 8 am PST) on September 20, 2023

India – 8:30 pm IST on September 20, 2023

Canada – 11 am EDT on September 20, 2023

France – 5 pm CEST on September 20, 2023

Spain – 5 pm CEST on September 20, 2023

Philippines – 11 pm PHT on September 20, 2023

UK – 3 pm BST on September 20, 2023

South Africa – 5 pm SAST on September 20, 2023

Australia – 12:30 am ACST on September 21, 2023

Mexico – 9 am CST on September 20, 2023

Russia – 6 pm MST on September 20, 2023

Chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex will be available on two websites: Shueisha's Manga Plus and Shonen Jump's website from Viz Media.

